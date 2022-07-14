STILL FLOATING Announces Upcoming Performance & UK Tour Dates

A brand new piece of warm-hearted comic storytelling about love, resilience and laughing at the things that should make us cry, from BBC award-winning writer/performer and festival veteran Shôn Dale-Jones. When someone suggests that Shôn should remount his 2006 Total Theatre award-winning hit show Floating (Barbican, Sydney Opera House) about the Isle of Anglesey floating away from mainland Britain, he is sure it isn't what the world needs right now. 2006 is not 2022.

As Shôn explains why he shouldn't present the show we find out that sometimes going backwards helps us move forward. Told by two-time Fringe First winner, this is an uplifting and moving story, making the real and unreal fit together in one surprising whole. Floating was met with critical acclaim when it was first performed 16 years ago and has since toured extensively as well as being adapted as an audio drama for BBC Radio 4.

Shôn Dale-Jones said, "I'm really excited to put this new show on stage. It's remarkable how much our world has changed since Floating was first staged in 2006 - since then we've experienced the financial crash, the Syrian conflict, Arab Spring, MeToo, Trump, climate emergency, the refugee crisis, Brexit, Black Lives Matter, the virus and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. For me, alongside all of these changes, one of the biggest differences is that our sense of reality has changed - real life feels more like a fiction, which effects how we relate to theatre and the imagination."

Over the last 25 years Shôn Dale-Jones has written 27 theatre plays, five BBC radio dramas and a variety of short films and site specific work. His work has been translated into seven languages and been presented in 20 countries across 6 continents. He has co-produced worked with BBC Radio 4, Royal Court, Barbican, Sydney Opera House and National Theatre Wales. He has won several awards including the BBC Audio Drama Award, two Fringe Firsts, a Total Theatre Award and a nomination for the Prix Europa. Between 2016 -2019 he performed The Duke and Me & Robin Hood as fundraising events, raising £100,00 for charities working with vulnerable children. Shôn is also performing in Ontroerend Goed's Every Word Was Once An Animal (Zoo Southside), a show that dances a thin line between truth and another truth.

Born in Switzerland, Stefanie Mueller studied at the International Theatre School Jaques Lecoq in Paris. She spent 25 years as an Artistic Associate of Hoipolloi Theatre for whom she worked as an actress & set-designer. She also designed & co-directed all of Hoipolloi's award-winning collaborations with Hugh Hughes. Most recently she designed and directed Shon Dale-Jones in POSSiBLE for National Theatre Wales.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

Company information

Written and performed by Shôn Dale-Jones Directed by Stefanie Mueller

Composer John BiddleProduced by Danica Corns

Performance Information

Summerhall, Old Lab (venue 26), 1 Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL

3 - 28 Aug 2021 (not 15 & 22), 19.15 (20.15)

Previews 3 - 4 Aug: £8

5-14, 16-21, 23-28 Aug: £13 (£10 concession)

www.summerhall.co.uk | 0131 560 1580

Previews

4 - 7 July, Cairde Festival, Ireland

Tour dates

13 - 17 SeptThe Drum, Theatre Royal, Plymouth

28 Sept - 1 Oct The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

4 - 5 OctTheatr Clwyd, Mold

6 - 7 OctPontio, Bangor

11 - 12 OctPerth Theatre, Scotland

14 - 15 OctGulbenkian Theatre, Canterbury

25 OctCambridge Junction

Co-produced with Theatre Royal, Plymouth; Pontio, Bangor; Cairde Festival, Sligo