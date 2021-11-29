STEVE AND TOBIAS VERSUS DEATH Will Premiere At Vault Festival 2022

Paper Mug Theatre in collaboration with Superglue Assembly Line present Steve and Tobias Versus Death, a comedy about the zombie apocalypse, fraternal love and mash.

Performances run 4, 5, 11, 12 February 2022, at 10.30pm.

Tobias hates mash and Steve hates Tobias, but when they discover their mom to be patient zero in a world of flesh-eating zombies, the torn apart brothers get pieced back together, only to be torn apart all over again. Steve and Tobias Versus Death is a comedy about two brothers trapped in their living room during a zombie apocalypse. Under-pinned by a deep sense of tragedy and fuelled by meticulously choreographed fights, we follow two brothers as they care for their infected mother, fend off the incoming undead, and mend their fractured relationship. Improvised comedy and a dystopian backdrop collide to tell the nightmare story of an absentee father, a bed-ridden mother, and an apocalypse bursting through the door.

Writer and performer Sebastian Gardner said, "After the momentum we built up pre-Covid with this show, we're immenselya??excited to finally be premiering Steve and Tobias Versus Death, and given the direct effects the pandemic had on the festivala??last year, it seems only fitting that we're doing so through Vault Festival 2022. Since the show's premiere was halted in October 2020, we've had ample time to develop and adapt the piece while the theatres went dark, and we're finally pulling the trigger on the show, with added blood, sweat and gore."

Sebastian Gardner is a co-founder of Paper Mug Theatre, formed in 2019 by three graduates of East 15's BA Acting and Contemporary Theatre. He won multiple awards for hisa??debut show I Lost My Virginity to Chopin's Nocturne in B-Flat Minor, including The King's Head Theatre Stella Wilkie Award for New Writing, and China Plate Theatre's Pick for Pulse Festival. Co-writer Daniel Kettle is a comedian and co-founder of Superglue Assembly Line, a comedy troupe with a taste for blood and the stage.

Learn more at papermugtheatre.com.