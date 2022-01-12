STARVING DINGOES by Léa Tirabasso is Coming to DanceXchange

Starving Dingoes is a philosophical dance piece by award-winning choreographer Léa Tirabasso (love me tender, European tour; The Ephemeral Life of an Octopus, (Aerowaves 2020) European tour) coming to Birmingham and London this February. This exploratory work fuses science and movement while questioning the notion of death, and surrendering to it.

Five dancers race to stay together, exploring the urgent need to stay alive and remain connected as a group. The cohort faces the audience as an interconnected pack, primitive and animalistic like the music that supports them. Tirabasso has collaborated with philosopher Thomas Stern (University College London) and oncologists Simone Niclou and Aleksandra Gentry-Maharaj to develop Starving Dingoes, creating bridges between science and dance, and looking at the process of the apoptosis - programmed cellular death.

This dark and visceral dance piece features Alistair Goldsmith (The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, Punchdrunk; The Mummy and Mary Queen of Scots, Perfect World Pictures), Catarina Barbosa (The Ephemeral Life of an Octopus, Léa Tirabasso), Karl Fagerlund Brekke (who is a 2017 National Dance Award nominee and has worked with Arthur Pita and Sweetshop Revolution), Laura Lorenzi (who has collaborated with Helga Schmidt for the Design Museum and Somerset House), and Laura Patay (a former Candoco Dance Company dancer who has worked with choreographers including Arlene Phillips and Abigail Yager from the Trisha Brown Company).

It is a piece that is frank, new, hyper-dark and impactful. It is good sometimes to be reminded of our vulnerability, especially today, in a world where the mad stay mad, and the right-thinking stay right-thinking, where in the end, nothing changes except the crisis. - Godefroy Gordet, d'Lëtzebuerger Land

