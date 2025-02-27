SPY MOVIE: THE PLAY Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Norwich Theatre in association with A. Cabbage Productions have announced the first ever UK tour of Edinburgh Fringe hit show Spy Movie: The Play! The show will open at Norwich Theatre Playhouse before embarking on an 18-date summer tour.

A love letter to the spy films we all know and adore, Spy Movie: The Play! is a farcical comedy that creates a Hollywood movie on a fringe theatre budget.

Agent Blonde has 24 hours to save the world. The only things standing in her way are dastardly villains, an outrageous plot, and... a lack of funding.

When Hollywood rejects her script, a frustrated screenwriter invites you, an audience of producers, to a one-night-only presentation of The Greatest Spy Movie (n)Ever Made!

Produced by Norwich Theatre in association with A. Cabbage Productions and written by Jack Michael Stacey & Matthew Howell, the minds behind The New Musketeers (Trinity Theatre) and stars of The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Spy Movie: The Play! is a new hilarious homage to spy movies and fringe theatre suitable for the whole family.

Jack Michael Stacey co-writer of Spy Movie said "I cannot wait to bring Spy Movie: The Play! to audiences across the UK. From writing the show on napkins in dressing rooms on tour to a sell-out run at Edinburgh Fringe, I'm delighted that we're working with Norwich Theatre to create the show we've always dreamt of; a gloriously fun, funny and impossible play about the ambition to create something extraordinary against all odds. Whether you love movies or hate them, we know there's something for everyone to love and laugh at, which is precisely what we aim to do. Strap in... it's going to be a wild ride.'

Matthew Howell, co-writer of Spy Movie said "It is so exciting to be able to perform Spy Movie: The Play! at so many brilliant venues across the UK, from Devon to Dumfries and everywhere in between. We are taking in more locations than a Bond film, they just might not be quite as exotic. Our partnership with Norwich Theatre means this movie is bigger, better and funnier than ever, unfortunately it is still a play. Don't let that stop you though, grab your tickets and get ready for the greatest spy movie (N)ever made!

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive & Creative Director at Norwich Theatre, said: "I simply cannot wait for audiences to see Spy Movie: The Play! It is a wildly funny experience and gives the kind of belly laugh that everyone needs. Norwich Theatre prides itself upon bringing audiences shows before anyone else, and we are excited to be part of the making process of a show that I know is set for great things."

The production will open at Norwich Theatre Playhouse for two nights from 29 April 2025, before touring to Hertford, Dumfriesshire, Guildford, Manchester, Exeter, Wakefield, Winchester, Buxton, Lichfield, Ripon, Chester and Middlesbrough.

