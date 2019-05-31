SONG BIRD Comes to Underbelly Festival Southbank

Multi award-winning comedian and musician Vikki Stone brings herbrand new show Song Bird to the Southbank Underbelly Festival, which was crowned Best Musical Show at the 2019 Leicester Comedy Festival. Through her trademark comedy songs and stand up, Vikki is looking at the relationships in her life, particularly with the women; her Mum, her boyfriend's mum, her Gran and of course there'll be the odd mention of her beloved cocker spaniel, Bert.

Vikki has made multiple appearances on national television and radio including BBC1's The John Bishop Show, BBC Three's Uncle, BBC1's Len Goodman's Partners in Rhyme, ITV2's Safeword, and voicing Bad Robots for E4, Blink for Channel 4 and Impractical Jokers for BBC Three. Vikki is a regular writer and performer on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show, as well as being the inaugural writer and presenter of BBC Radio's 3's Proms Podcast.

Her first orchestral piece Concerto for Comedian and Orchestra had its world premiere at Glastonbury Festival, followed by performances at Latitude and Edinburgh Festivals with The National Youth Orchestra of Scotland, and is published by Faber Music.





