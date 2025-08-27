SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Will Tour The UK And Ireland This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A celebration of the life and talent of music legend George Harrison is set to embark on a new UK and Ireland tour this autumn. Something About George – The George Harrison Story is taking to the road in October and November, playing 20 dates at 19 venues across Britain and Ireland including two nights at the historic Liverpool Playhouse.

The production comes from the same team behind Something About Lennon, which salutes the talent of the late Liverpool icon and fellow Beatle, and Something About Simon which showcases the music of singer-songwriting genius Paul Simon.

The autumn tour will open in Doncaster on 3 October before heading to Birmingham on 5 October, Leeds on 7 October and Alnwick on 8 October. From there it travels to Liverpool Playhouse for shows on 9-10 October, Hunstanton on 11 October and then crosses the Irish Sea for three shows in the Republic of Ireland - Tallaght (Dublin) on 15 October, Dun Laoghaire on 16 October and Castlebar in County Mayo on 17 October.

The tour continues with dates in Newcastle upon Tyne (26 October), Hull (28 October), Salisbury (30 October), Runcorn (31 October), Southport (1 November), Stockport (2 November), Maidstone (12 November), Dundee (14 November), Greenock (15 November) before it finishes at Blackpool's Grand Theatre on 16 November.

Something About George was premiered to acclaim at the Liverpool Theatre Festival in 2021 before winning accolades on its inaugural tour and at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe. It has continued to captivate audiences across the country, including as part of a sell-out show marking the 80th anniversary of Harrison's birth, and most recently in an extensive nationwide tour in spring 2024.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor returns to front the production and to recount the fascinating story of the man dubbed “the quiet Beatle” along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits from across his solo career.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer and director. He has played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream in New York's Central Park. Earlier this year he led the tour of Something About Lennon – the John Lennon Story.

Daniel will be joined on stage by a very talented band of musicians led my Musical Director Joe Smithson.

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, Got My Mind Set on You and Handle With Care, the production showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock ‘n' roll's greatest supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty.

And, of course, any show celebrating one of the Fab Four must include a few classics from The Beatles. From heartbreak to hedonism and songwriting to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was certainly anything but quiet.

Something About George is written by Jon Fellowes and brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.

Co-producer Bill Elms says: “While it's now more than 20 years since the world lost George Harrison, his voice lives on through his wonderful, matchless music. The response of audiences to Something About George since it was first staged in Liverpool in 2021 has been nothing short of amazing and shows just how loved and admired he was both as a man and a musician.

“I'm excited to present another UK tour of this stunning show, including two nights in George Harrison's home city Liverpool where tickets are already selling fast. It's an opportunity to revisit cherished old friends and to stage the show in new venues, and I'm also pleased to be able to take it back to Ireland where we received such a warm welcome last spring.”

Tour Dates

CAST DONCASTER

Waterdale, Doncaster, DN1 3BU

3 October 2025

www.castindoncaster.com

THE OLD REP

45 Station Street, Birmingham, B5 4DY

5 October 2025

www.oldrep.co.uk

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL

Swan Street, Leeds, GL50 1QA

7 October 2025

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ALNWICK PLAYHOUSE

Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PQ

8 October 2025

www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

LIVERPOOL PLAYHOUSE

Williamson Square, Liverpool, L1 1EL

9-10 October 2025

www.everymanplayhouse.com

PRINCESS THEATRE

13 The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 5AH

11 October 2025

www.princesshunstanton.co.uk

THE CIVIC THEATRE

Parthalán Place, Bóthar Belgard, Tallaght, Dublin D24 NWN7

15 October 2025

www.civictheatre.ie

PAVILION THEATRE

Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, A96 Y959

16 October 2025

www.paviliontheatre.ie

TF ROYAL

Old Westport Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo, F23 R288

17 October 2025

www.tfroyal.ie

TYNE THEATRE AND OPERA HOUSE

109-113 Westgate Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4AG

26 October 2025

www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

HULL TRUCK THEATRE

50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

28 October 2025

www.hulltruck.co.uk

SALISBURY ARTS CENTRE

Bedwin Street, Salisbury, SP1 3UT

30 October 2025

www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

THE BRINDLEY

High Street, Runcorn, WA7 1BG

31 October 2025

www.thebrindley.org.uk

THE ATKINSON

Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB

1 November 2025

www.theatkinson.co.uk

STOCKPORT PLAZA

Mersey Square, Stockport, SK1 1SP

2 November 2025

www.stockportplaza.co.uk

THE HAZLITT THEATRE

Earl Street, Maidstone, ME14 1PL

12 November 2025

www.hazlitttheatre.com

WHITEHALL THEATRE

Bellfield Street, Dundee, DD1 5JA

14 November 2025

www.whitehalltheatre.com

BEACON ARTS CENTRE

Custom House Quay, Greenock, PA15 1HJ

15 November 2025

www.beaconartscentre.co.uk

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

16 November 2025