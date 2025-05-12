SNOW WHITE Productions Are Coming to Darlington Hippodrome in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A tiny fairytale heroine is on the loose in Darlington Hippodrome – and she's inviting audiences to play a magical game of hide and seek ahead of two productions of Snow White coming to the stage this May.

Standing just 15cm tall, a beautifully hand-knitted Snow White doll has been hidden somewhere inside the theatre. The person who finds her will be rewarded with more than just a keepsake – they'll also receive two tickets to see balletLORENT's upcoming performances of Snow White (suitable for ages 5+) or the darker, adult-only production Snow White: The Sacrifice, taking place on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 May 2025.

The doll is no ordinary toy. Dressed in the iconic yellow skirt, blue bodice, white collar, and red ribbon of Disney's 1937 Snow White, she was lovingly handcrafted by a member of Knitters, Movers & Shakers – a creative group of over-55s based in Newcastle's West End. The group is supported by balletLORENT and offers a space where older adults can come together to knit, move, share stories, and contribute to professional productions in meaningful ways.

Each doll created by the group is a labor of love – combining fine craftsmanship with community connection. For the artists involved, it's about more than knitting: it's about identity, involvement, and having their work travel beyond their own homes and out into the world.

“Our tiny knitted Snow White dancer is running amok in the Hippodrome!” said James MacGillivray, education and projects manager at balletLORENT. “Find her, and she's yours to keep – along with two tickets to one of our shows.”

Two Sides of the Same Story

balletLORENT, known for its emotionally rich storytelling and dynamic movement, is bringing not one, but two powerful versions of Snow White to Darlington Hippodrome.

The first, simply titled Snow White, is a family-friendly retelling of The Brothers Grimm classic. Suitable for audiences aged 5 and up, it stays true to the well-loved elements of the story – the jealous queen, the magic mirror, the poison apple – while also exploring deeper themes of youth, ageing, and resilience.

The production is narrated by actor Lindsay Duncan, with text by former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, making it both accessible and emotionally engaging for viewers of all ages. Narration is a hallmark of balletLORENT's work, allowing even younger audience members to fully connect with the story and the emotion behind each movement.

This version of Snow White is a reimagining of balletLORENT's acclaimed 2015/16 production, which toured the UK to great acclaim, praised for its inventive choreography, inclusive storytelling, and visual beauty.

For those seeking a more intense theatrical experience, Snow White: The Sacrifice offers a bold reworking of the fairytale from a completely different perspective – that of the Wicked Queen.

Created for audiences aged 16 and over, this darker, psychologically driven production delves into the Queen's growing fear of irrelevance and her battle with aging in a youth-obsessed world.

Narrated by screen star Sarah Parish, the story shifts its focus from Snow White to her mother, revealing a character torn apart by self-doubt, jealousy, and maternal grief. The result is a haunting, mature dance theatre work that turns the familiar tale on its head and shines a light on the sacrifice at its core.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Amber Gray - Eureka Day - 4% Vote Now!