SISTER ACT Returns To London

Associated Studios Performing Arts Academy are bringing the smash hit, 'Sister Act' to The Vaults in London Waterloo. This feel-amazing musical comedy, based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty And The Beast, Little Shop Of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!

CREATIVE TEAM

Director - Cameron Menzies

Musical Director - Greg Arrowsmith

Choreographer - Sam Spencer-Lane

Lighting Designer - Joseph Ed Thomas

PERFORMANCES

6th - 8th June 2019

2.30pm matinees

7.30pm evenings

To book, please visit https://www.thevaults.london/sister-act





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You