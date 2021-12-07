SHOTGUN CAROUSEL Brings Christmas Merriment To Time Out Award-Winning Venue

Shotgun Carousel's Christmas extravaganza The Grotteaux will be bringing Christmas merriment to Time Out Award-winning new venue Woolwich Works. Named as 'Best New Culture Spot in London' by Time Out Best of the City Awards 2021, Woolwich Works is an incredible cultural hub and mixed arts venue in restored heritage Royal Arsenal buildings right on the river.

What better way to experience Christmas with a difference than with an outrageous cabaret-filled Christmas soirée and show like no other at this exciting award-winning venue! From the creative team behind the sell-outs Divine Proportions and Red Palace, expect a festive show for everyone with glitz, camp showbiz glamour, drag, cabaret, circus, magic, variety and comedy. Dust off your baubles, dig out your sequins and step inside The Grotteaux for a place where high-brow meets low-brow and opulent West End meets East London dive bar.

The Grotteaux is a place where all walks of life can come, be entertained, eat, drink (with or without alcohol!) and be merry and enjoy a little seasonal magic. The show will be hosted by the fantastic Lilly Snatchdragon with the incredible Porscha Present leading the Shotgun Carousel House Band. Lilly will be joined by burlesque star Cleopantha (as seen in The Man in the Mirror: A Michael Jackson Biopic), Mark Anthony (winner, Mr Boylesque UK 2019; Queeriosity Cabaret), Len Blanco (Divine Proportions, Shotgun Carousel), Leah Kirby (Moll and the Future Kings, Sam Wanamaker Theatre), Isobella Burnham (debut EP, Dancin' Garuda, May 2021), Dosa Cat (Southbank Centre) and Molly Beth Morossa (Glastonbury Festival; Tate Modern).

Special guests include Miss Burlesque UK 2019 winner Evelyn Carnate, TV magician Billy Kidd, comedian Rosie Jones, comedian and writer Shaparak Khorsandi, multi award-nominated comedian Suzi Ruffell, Guinness World Record-holder Symoné, drag queen Asia Thorne and internationally-renowned comedy and cabaret artiste Marcel Lucont.

We are also excited to announce further guest acts: Diane Chorley, owner of the iconic 1980s club The Flick and her local sidekick, Milky; internationally-recognised sword swallower MisSa; flamboyant stand-up comedian Leo Reich; key member of The Bitten Peach, Kaajel Patel; the illustrious founder of The Cocoa Butter Club, Sadie Sinner; queer Glaswegian comic of your dreams, John Travulva; London's lip-sync assassin Soroya Marchelle and cabaret chameleon Coco Deville.

When booking your tickets for The Grotteaux, you can also add tickets to get to the venue on the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers (certain dates only). The closest pier is Woolwich (Royal Arsenal) which is directly outside the building and this special service just adds to the Christmas magic as you arrive in the most glamorous way. The boat will also have a bar available, and the venue will have exciting Christmas offerings, including food stalls, mulled drinks and activities soon to be announced!

Purchase tickets from £15.50 from https://www.woolwich.works/events/the-grotteaux#dates-and-times or 020 8035 8835.