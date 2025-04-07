SCENES WITH GIRLS By Miriam Battye To Return To London At The Golden Goose Theatre In Camberwell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE for T. Regina Theatre Co.'s electric remount of Scenes with girls by Miriam Battye at the award-winning Golden Goose Theatre in Camberwell.

Tosh and Lou. 22 Scenes. Other friends have come, got boyfriends and gone. So what? Tosh and Lou have each other. They'll never be like other girls. This is love. This is enough.

Miriam Battye's (Strategic Love Play; Succession) play is a hilarious and heart-wrenching exploration of friendship, identity, and societal expectations. It follows Lou, Tosh, and Fran-three 24-year-old women navigating their friendship and self-worth under the pressures of a world obsessed with sex and romance. As Lou embraces an adventurous dating life and Tosh commits to radical celibacy, their friendship strains under the weight of their differences. When Fran makes a shocking announcement, their worlds unravel, leading to an unbelievable twist that could change everything.

The cast includes Elinor Rose-Cooper (Fran), Emily Farley (Swing), Alec Osbourne (Boy), Hannah Renar (Lou), and Lyndsey Ruiz (Tosh).

The creative team includes Meighread Dandeneau (Voice Coach), Phil Hamilton (Lighting Designer), Emily Nelson (Designer), Jessie Potts (Technical Stage Manager), and Alex Stroming (Director).

T. Regina Theatre Co. (Alex Stroming, Artistic Director): We are an international community of fierce, quirky women determined to leave our footprints on the world by amplifying the stories of fierce, quirky women determined to leave their footprints on the world.

