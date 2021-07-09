SARAH & DUCK'S BIG TOP BIRTHDAY Will Be Performed at Leicester Square Theatre Next Month

The enchanting world of CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck comes to London this Summer! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will play 4 performances only at Leicester Square Theatre on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August.

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday sees Sarah and Duck joined by all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. Now on its 120th episode, it is shown in over 100 counties around the world.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is written by Polka Theatre's artistic director Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen. It is presented by MEI Theatrical in association with Polka Theatre. Sarah & Duck is a Karrot Entertainment production for CBeebies UK and BBC Studios.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is also on tour this Summer. For full dates visit www.sarahandduck.com.