S-27 is #FinboroughForFree's Latest Online Release From The Finborough Theatre

S-27 by Sarah Grochala is the winner of Amnesty International's first Protect The Human Playwriting Competition. It will have its world premiere as part of #FinboroughForFree, from the Finborough Theatre.

The production is directed by Stephen Keyworth. Designed by Olivia Altaras. Lighting by Gary Bowman. Sound by David Gregory. Produced by Sarah Hudson. Presented by Lifeboat in associate with widsith.

The cast includes Brooke Kinsella, Pippa Nixon, Jack Pierce, Tom Reed, Amelia Saberwal, and Kate Ward.

The video is free to view, and will be available WITHOUT SUBTITLES from the Finborough Theatre YouTube channel here.

The stream is available from Tuesday, 1 December 2020 until Sunday, 31 January 2021.

It will be simultaneously available WITH SUBTITLES on Scenesaver.

May is an idealist. She's fighting for a better world and has sacrificed more than most. So when the old regime is destroyed, she is rewarded with a job as a prison photographer. But as the enemy pass one by one before her unflinching lens - both strange and familiar faces - can they shake her belief in this world she helped create?

Inspired by the work of the photographer Nhem En, who photographed the inmates of Tuol Sleng prison in Cambodia under the rule of the Khmer Rouge, and by painter Van Nath who painted Pol Pot and was one of only seven survivors of Tuol Sleng, playwright Sarah Grochala draws on prison records and interviews with both prisoners and Khmer Rouge cadres to create a startling and affecting drama.

As part of the Finborough Theatre's #FinboroughForFree initiative, the theatre will be releasing a new play every month during our closure to watch online for free. For more information about this and other Finborough Theatre productions currently available to stream online, visit the website here.

