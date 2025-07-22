Royal Albert Hall Reveals Autumn Series Of Late Night Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marking its biggest series yet, with nine contemporary jazz artists and groups scheduled, including Roella Oloro, KYRA and Gray By Silver, the Royal Albert Hall's popular Late Night Jazz series returns for its third season of 2025. With artists of Persian, Middle Eastern, Korean, Nigerian and Jamaican heritage, this autumn Beyond the Main Stage programme promises an eclectic range of culturally infused sub-genres from the jazz scene which will all be held in the venue's 200-capacity Elgar Room.

Opening the series on Thursday 2 October is post-fusion, nu-jazz ensemble DREAMSCAPES who have become renowned for performances where expansive soundscapes shift from serene, ambient moments to powerful prog-rock grooves. Since releasing their self-titled EP in January 2024, the group have headlined Cheltenham Jazz Festival and completed their debut UK tour. The upcoming Late Night Jazz performance will coincide with the release of their debut full-length album, scheduled for the autumn.

The following week, Blue Lab Beats return for their third edition of their Curate residency (Thursday 9 October) with special guest trumpeter Poppy Daniels following the release of her jazz, Latin and hip-hop inspired debut solo EP, Keep On Goin'. Daniels will be joined by jazz quintet Knats who released their debut self-titled album earlier this year to critical acclaim from the likes of Jazzwise, Rolling Stone Japan and The Guardian.

Known for their unique fusion of Persian roots and contemporary jazz, the Arshid Azarine Trio will perform on Thursday 23 October, in partnership with Vaak Records and ArtStage - Iranian promoters based in London, dedicated to showcasing music from Persian-language communities worldwide. Meanwhile, singer-songwriter KYRA will close out the month on Thursday 30 October. KYRA's music has received support from various editorial playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, alongside debut live showcase performances at Jazz Re:freshed and SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Egyptian-born oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros will perform a solo recital in the Elgar Room on Friday 14 November in association with Arts Canteen, while Korean jazz and classical outfit Gray By Silver make their debut at the K-Music Festival the following night (Saturday 15 November). Showcasing brand-new works from their upcoming third album, which is set for release this autumn, the quartet's recent international appearances include performances in New York, Czech Republic and India, alongside festival appearances in Denmark, Japan, and China. Their 2024 album Eternal Gray received the Best Jazz Album award at the Seoul Music Awards.

The following week, talent development programme Take Five marks its 20th anniversary with a show on Monday 17 November as part of the annual EFG London Jazz Festival where contemporary jazz composer Olivia Murphy, pianist Andrew Woodhead and saxophonist/singer Lewis Daniel will perform on the night. New-York based multi-instrumentalist Roella Oloro returns to the Hall on Thursday 20 November with her trio. The ISJAC winner for Emerging Black Composers sold out her last performance in the Elgar Room in 2022 and is set to be debuting new original material this time around.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “We're delighted to see the Late Night Jazz programme go from strength to strength, as we continue to give a platform to the most diverse and exciting acts from the thriving global jazz scene. It's also an honour for the Hall to partner with our friends at The EFG London Jazz Festival again this year, as well as host a K-Music Festival event for the very first time. We're thrilled to be able to host such an array of jazz talent, making new friends whilst welcoming back those who've performed at the Hall before.”

Billy Marrows' Grande Família Sextet will be performing a Relaxed Late Night Jazz show on Thursday 4 December following a successful nine-date UK tour earlier this year in support Billy's 2024 debut album Penelope. The album was released in memory of Billy's mother Penny, which led to the album raising over £5,800 for the World Child Cancer charity. Relaxed performances are designed to suit individuals or groups who feel more comfortable attending concerts in an informal environment.

The final event of the series and year sees the return of Jazz at the Movies: A Swinging Christmas on Wednesday 10 December. Fronted by acclaimed singer Joanna Eden and backed by Chris Ingham's Quartet, Jazz at the Movies has sold out Ronnie Scott's annually from 2012 to 2023 as the group will perform a set full of festive jazz favourites.