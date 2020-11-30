Rosenblatt Recitals Presents At Home Programmes In Aid Of Target Ovarian Cancer

Twenty years after the launch of Rosenblatt Recitals and three years after the final concert, the series has returned in digital form to present a season of eight themed programmes - Rosenblatt Recitals at Home, in aid of Target Ovarian Cancer.

Life for singers and musicians has been extremely challenging as most of the world's opera houses have been silenced and stages left empty. To help raise the spirits, Rosenblatt Recitals has brought together 30 of the greatest voices in opera performing arias and duets under eight themed programmes. The singers, all former Rosenblatt Recitalists, perform the music that they love, from the intimate setting of their homes, many during the harshest of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Rosenblatt Recitals at Home is presented by Suzy Klein and Petroc Trelawny. The concept is simple - a series of eight themed programmes, each around 30 to 45 minutes long. Individual programmes or the whole season are available as video (On Theatre) or audio only (Exit Live). Proceeds will be donated directly to Target Ovarian Cancer. The eight programmes are (full details are set out in the Notes to Editors):

Programme 1: Verdi

Programme 2: Belcanto

Programme 3: From Purcell to Lerner and Loewe - Singing in English

Programme 4: Salon Music

Programme 5: Verismo

Programme 6: From Handel to Wagner - A Journey Through the Ages of Opera

Programme 7: The World in Music

Programme 8: Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know - The Men of Opera

The singers are: Celso Albelo, Richard Berkeley Steele, Angel Blue, Susan Bullock, Eleonora Buratto, Joseph Calleja, Charles Castronovo, Stephen Costello, Tara Erraught, Rosa Feola, Serena Gamberoni, Bryan Hymel, Ben Johnson, Irini Kyriakidou, Ivan Magri, Matthew Rose, Serena Malfi, Ailyn Perez, Michele Pertusi, Simone Piazzola, Saimir Pirgu, Antonio Poli, Jessica Pratt, Artur Rucinski, Luca Salsi, Ekaterina Siurina, Antonino Siragusa, Vladimr Stoyanov, Gianluca Terranova, and Ailish Tynan. Full details are set out in the Notes to Editors.

Commenting, Ian Rosenblatt OBE, founder of Rosenblatt Recitals, said:

"Rosenblatt Recitals at Home aims to bring some much-needed sunshine from artists' homes to those of music lovers around the world. The majority of singers had to film and record themselves and all were socially distanced; at the outset, we didn't really know what to expect. The result is beyond anything I could have wished for

and a wonderful celebration of the voice on the 20th anniversary of Rosenblatt Recitals. I do hope that the eight programmes will raise everyone's spirits as well as provide much needed funds for this amazing charity, Target Ovarian Cancer."

Annwen Jones OBE, Chief Executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, commented:

"Singers shouldn't be silent and nor must we about this devastating disease. This special edition of Rosenblatt Recitals is a world-class initiative, and we are thrilled that the proceeds will benefit women with ovarian cancer, now and in the future. One in 50 women will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis - we desperately need funds to ensure that everyone knows the symptoms, receives an early diagnosis and the very best support and treatment, and that we fund research to help save lives. The pandemic has hit hard, and the work of Target Ovarian Cancer has never been more needed."

Full details and links to buy/donate are available at: www.rrsah.com

Video streaming at £5 per programme or £30 for the 8 programme season

Audio only streaming at £3.99 per programme or £24.99 for the 8 programme season

Proceeds to Target Ovarian Cancer: www.targetovariancancer.org.uk

