Rose Theatre Kingston Appoints Christopher Haydon As Artistic Director

Rose Theatre Kingston today announces the appointment of Christopher Haydon as Artistic Director - the new creative lead for the company. Haydon takes up his role effective as of 1 January 2020.

Christopher Haydon said today, "The Rose has established itself as a contemporary home for thrilling and ambitious theatre and I am delighted to be its new Artistic Director. I can't wait to begin steering this amazing building into the future."

Robert O'Dowd commented, "Appointing an Artistic Director at the Rose will advance our growth as a dynamic and exciting producing theatre, and I am delighted that Christopher is joining the Rose to lead creatively on the next stage of our journey."

Chair of the Board, Chris Foy added, "Christopher's appointment brings to the Rose a potent blend of creative energy, and knowing experience of the challenges in running a house and of sustaining its artistic programme. We welcome his appointment and look forward greatly to his impact for audiences and the wider community."

Founded by Sir Peter Hall and modelled on the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, Rose Theatre Kingston is the largest producing theatre in South West London. Haydon, the company's new Artistic Director, and as the Rose's creative lead, will be responsible for the theatre's artistic vision, creative programming and delivery of performance, as well as overseeing the company's vital and comprehensive learning and participation programmes.





