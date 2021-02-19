Roles We'll Never Play - Recorded Live At The Apollo Theatre To Stream Again In March
The concert is directed by Sasha Regan with Musical Direction by Flynn Sturgeon and hosted by Carl Mullaney. The concert is produced by Tom Duern.
Tom Duern presents ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY, recorded live during its sell out run at the Apollo Theatre, in the heart of London's West End in December 2020. After streaming in January for a short stint, the show is back and now is your last chance to catch it.
Watch this critically acclaimed production from the comfort of your own home!
Book Tickets - https://www.stream.theatre/season/23
Featuring an exceptional cast of over 25 performers and a live band, expect big performances and show stopping vocals.
Shows will be streamed on following dates
Friday 19th March 7pm
Saturday 20th March 7pm
Sunday 21st March 7pm
Tickets: £15 + Booking Fee
Running Time is 2hr 25min (including a 10 minute interval)"
Cast : Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Pearce Barron, Luke Bayer, Courtney Bowman, Lauren Byrne, Mary Jean Caldwell, Lloyd Daniels, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Tom Duern, Alice Fearn, Chris Howell, Idriss Kargbo, Caroline Kay, Josie Kemp, Renée Lamb, Michael Mather, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Grace Mouat, Billy Nevers, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Eve Norris, Oliver Ormson, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Alan Richardson, Lauren Soley, Markus Södergren, Karen Wilkinson, Danielle Steers, Rodney Vubya.
Band:
MD - Flynn Sturgeon
Drums - Alex Maxted
Bass - Ollie Copeland
Reeds - Steph Frankland Violin - Auguste E. Janonyte
CREATIVE TEAM:
Producer - Tom Duern
Director - Sasha Regan
Musical Director - Flynn Sturgeon
Sound - Max Hunter
Video Filming - Jake Waby
Video Editing & Photography - Danny Kahn
Sound Editing - Max Hunter
Stage Management - Sarah Morgan