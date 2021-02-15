Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Stott to Present Fundraiser For Poland Syndrome Charity PIP-UK

The event will coincide with Rare Disease Day on 28th February.

Feb. 15, 2021  

To coincide with Rare Disease Day on 28th February, Andrew Roach Talent and Ingenious Fools are pleased to announce that Comedian and Actor, Richard Stott, will be hosting an online night of cutting edge comedy to raise much needed funds for Poland Syndrome charity PIP-UK (www.pip-uk.org). The event, which will be Richard's first project for the charity since being announced as their first Ambassador this month, is hoped to be one of many opportunities to raise awareness for this rare condition which still hasn't been widely researched and often goes undiagnosed.

Link: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ingeniousfools/a-virtual-comedy-night-for-pip-uk/2021-02-28/19:30/t-zmnaod

"Poland Syndrome is a condition that, all too often, people live with in silence. PIP has been at the forefront of raising awareness and reaching out to those who thought they were alone, and I've been working with them for a number of years now. I'm delighted and privileged to have been asked to link up with them officially and to represent this great charity as an ambassador. I look forward to utilising my skills and personal experience of the condition to assist in PIP's mission to raise awareness of Poland Syndrome and support those who are affected by it." Richard Stott

"PIP-UK first began collaborating with Richard in 2017 when RIchard reached out to offer to support the charity to raise awareness in conjunction with his Edinburgh Fringe show 'Wretched'. Richard has been a friend to the charity and the entire Poland Syndrome community ever since and PIP-UK is immensely proud to welcome Richard as our first Ambassador for the charity. Richard is joining us as an ambassador at a pivotal time when we are growing to become a larger and sustainable organisation that will be around to support our Poland Syndrome community for many years to come. Richard's role as Ambassador for PIP-UK is vital in our campaigning & fundraising to improve the diagnosis and treatment of this rare condition. We look forward to continuing on this all important journey with Richard to help our isolated community, with many laughs along the way." Sam Fillingham (Founder PIP-UK)


