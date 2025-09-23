Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Launches Treehouse Project For Early-Career Theatre Creatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced its new initiative, the Treehouse Project, which is designed to give five early-career creatives space to develop their craft and shape their practice.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre are looking for five theatre creatives who:

Have already demonstrated a talent for and a commitment to their craft.

Are (or have recently been) creating their own work on the fringe, assisting established practitioners or working at an equivalent level to this.

Have been a lead artist (i.e. not an associate/assistant) on at least one (but no more than four) professional productions.

Would benefit from having space to develop work outside of their home.

Would benefit from masterclasses, discussion groups and mentoring as they forge the next stage in their career and develop their practice.

Applications from directors, playwrights, dramaturgs, designers of all kinds, composers, and any other theatre practitioners who would benefit from this initiative are welcome.

The five successful applicants will be given space to develop their work, hold meetings and dream in from November 2025 – February 2026. They will also have opportunities to connect with each other through a series of discussion groups, a series of masterclasses with industry professionals, mentorship, and tickets to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2026 season.

Artistic Director Drew McOnie and Associate Artistic Director Tinuke Craig said, “This is an exciting moment for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as we continue to develop our artist support programmes with our first Treehouse Project. Following on from the success of Theatre Dance Lab and our Open Room observership opportunities during our 2025 Season, we are thrilled to be launching the Treehouse Project, offering much needed space for creatives to work and dream about new and existing projects as well as offer wraparound support to those on the programme. We hope that our nature-filled site in the heart of The Regent's Park will provide inspiration to our first cohort later this year.”

To apply for the Treehouse Project, please fill in this form by 10am on Monday 13 October 2025.

The Treehouse Project is supported by the Noël Coward Foundation www.noelcoward.com.