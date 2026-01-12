Reading Rep Theatre and Sam Amestoy Will Launch Free Theatre Tour for Young Children

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Building on three successful years of touring theatre for early years audiences (and their parents) into local communities, Reading Rep Theatre returns in 2026 with Sam Amestoy's new production Rabbit On The Run. This fun-filled adventure will tour local libraries and community centres this February and tickets for these performances are free. The run concludes with five performances at Reading Rep Theatre from 16-18 February, tickets for the run at Reading Rep Theatre are £8 for children and £5 for adults.

Developing a free community tour has been an integral part of the theatre's award-winning ENGAGE programme ensuring that live theatre is delivered on people's doorsteps. Linda June, Head of ENGAGE at Reading Rep said…

“We programme early years theatre because early experiences shape how children see the world and how they see themselves within it. It sparks curiosity, empathy, language, and creativity and gives families a space to connect, play, and imagine together. Investing in our youngest audiences isn't an add-on for us; it's a chance to nurture the next generation of storytellers, audiences, and creative thinkers.”

George is on the lookout for his pet Rabbit ‘Hoppy' who has disappeared from his enclosure overnight. Follow George around the town to help him find Hoppy and meet some colourful characters along the way. Walk along the cobbled streets, fly with the pigeons and swim with the ducks. Search for our bunny rabbit friend in the Bakery, Bank, Train Station and all through the town.

Rabbit On The Run is a fun and touching story all about friendship that utilises song, BSL, shapes, colours, numbers and more, as the characters try to find Hoppy. The Early Years production, suitable for ages 3-6, is written and directed by Sam Amestoy, who was recently seen in Reading Rep's smash-hit A Christmas Carol, with musical direction by Patrick Stockbridge and map design by Libby Ward.

Sam Amestoy is a French/British Early Years' Drama Specialist and actor. He has worked in Theatre in Education across the country as well as having taught Performing Arts in various countries such as France and Singapore. After working with some of the country's brilliant Children's Theatre Companies, Sam found his home in Reading and created Reading Rep Theatre's Teddy Bear Story Time - a weekly Early Years' Interactive Drama Programme bringing our favourite stories to life. Last year, he wrote Reading Rep's sold-out family show Rainbow Rescue. At the forefront of every show written by Sam is the child's experience. With two big questions always at hand, what can they learn and how can they have fun? Alongside all of his work with early years audiences Sam is an actor who is often seen in Reading Rep Theatre productions, including the 2025 smash-hit A Christmas Carol.

Sam Amestoy said of the upcoming production, “For this year's Early Years show, we have been inspired by the people, places and things that are all around us. Bringing the experience closer to home than ever before. ‘Rabbit on the Run' will only be the starting point for children to venture out into their local communities and spread the true meaning of Friendship.

This year, we are going bigger (quite literally!) - with fun puppets, oversized biscuits and a giant map - it will be a treat for the eyes. Time for some singing, dancing, signing, colouring and more; it truly is an event not to miss!”

The Rabbit On The Run community tour will visit venues including:

Battle Library, Southcote Library, Whitley Library, Caversham Library, Central Library, Tilehurst Library, and Palmer Park Library.