RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE U.K. Winner Danny Beard Kicks Off Tour In Newbury

Coming to the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 4 September, the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 4, Danny Beard with their brand-new tour for 2024, Straight Expectations!

The show will see Danny and their full live band perform a night of killer vocals, snappy comedy, put downs and pick me ups. Join the host of BBC3's The After Shave for an evening of scandalous behaviour, lots of laughs, and an honest insight into what life's really like as a Z-list 'celeb'. Danny takes to the road for their biggest tour to date - kicking off the two-week tour in Newbury.

Straight Expectations will take you on a musical and comedy journey through the eye of a 6-foot, scouse drag queen. Expect anecdotes about life growing up gay in 90's and 00's Liverpool, and what was expected of you, and becoming Britain's next drag superstar. There'll be hot celebrity gossip, and of course a soundtrack to the perfect night out. Danny will be asking, and trying to answer, all the right and wrong questions. What makes a drag queen? Who's drag really for? Is it really fair to pick on straight people? After all, it's not their fault.

Danny Beard says ‘I'm so excited about my new touring show, ‘Straight Expectations'! It's going to be a fabulous extravaganza of glitter, glamour and gags. It's been one hell of a ride since winning RuPaul's Drag Race UK, reaching the heady heights of "Celebrity" - whoever said TV was glamorous clearly had never had to do their own make up in a portaloo! One of the many highlights of the whole thing was touring the country with my phenomenal band, who obviously knew that leaving the tours of some of the biggest pop stars and most successful musicals was the right thing to do, in favour of supporting a Drag Queen belting out Adele tracks. The audiences were electric last year and I can't wait to see all my fans and make some new ones along the way with this new show.'

2023 saw Danny perform their debut sell out critically acclaimed UK tour and Edinburgh Fringe run, as well as taking to the stage alongside Graham Norton at London's O2 Arena. In addition to this Danny also made multiple TV appearances including The Weakest Link, Big Brother Late and Live, The Traitors Uncloaked, as well as a cameo role in Channel 4's soap Hollyoaks!

With over 186,000 Instagram followers and counting, this Liverpool-born performer broke records as the first bearded queen to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK! And the first bearded drag queen to win any Drag Race franchise globally.

Danny also hosts a weekly LGBTQ+ podcast, The Gossip Gays, which was picked up by the Acast Creator network. Produced by Audio Always, Danny and co-host Billy give us a run down on the week's news, gossip, as well as turning agony aunt with hilarious consequences. They also hosted a BBC Sounds podcast Danny Beard On Same Sex Love and Marriage and BBC Radio 1's Beginner's Guide to Eurovision.

A self-proclaimed ‘shady, singing, cartoon clown', Danny is a singer and performer with unique flair and humour. They were a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent and a regular on Manchester's Drag scene, often appearing at cabaret nights mixing club kid aesthetic with old school drag performance style, as well hosting and headlining pride festivals across the country.

Tickets

Danny Beard: Straight Expectations will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Wednesday 4 September at 7.30pm. Tickets £24.25 (£44.25 meet and greet tickets are available). Age guide 16+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

