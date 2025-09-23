ROCK & ROLL MAN Will Open at Salisbury Playhouse in 2026 Ahead of UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock & Roll Man, the new musical about Alan Freed—the Cleveland DJ who coined the term “Rock & Roll” and changed the course of music history—will open at Salisbury Playhouse in February 2026. The show will then tour to Theatre Royal Windsor, The Arts Theatre Cambridge, and The Lighthouse in Poole.

Written by musician Gary Kupper, journalist and music producer Larry Marshak, and Tony Award-winning producer Rose Caiola, the musical will be directed by Tony Award nominee Randal Myler. Freed’s story unfolds onstage as the tale of a visionary who heard the future in the rhythm of a new generation. He broke barriers in broadcasting and live performance by integrating audiences and artists, sparking a cultural revolution that made him both an icon to young people and a target for the establishment.

The score combines explosive new songs written for the production with classic hits from Rock & Roll pioneers, including Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Lavern Baker, Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Drifters, The Coasters, and The Platters. Audiences will relive iconic tracks such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Maybellene,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.”

Featuring a company of actor-musicians and a live onstage band, the production will fuse electrifying performances with bold, contemporary staging. The set and costume design will be by multiple award winner Morgan Large, whose recent credits include Sister Act, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Newsies.

Produced by Wiltshire Creative, Rose Caiola for Caiola Productions, and Julian Bird for Green Room Ents, Rock & Roll Man will celebrate the man who gave Rock & Roll its name and inspired a generation that transformed society.

Tour Dates

13th February – 7th March Salisbury Playhouse

Press Night: Wednesday 18th February

Malthouse Lane, Salisbury, SP2 7RA

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/rock-roll-man

10th – 14th March Theatre Royal Windsor

32 Thames Street, Windsor, SL4 1PS

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/

16th – 21st March The Arts Theatre Cambridge

6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ

https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/

23rd–28th March Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/