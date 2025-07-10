ÒRAN Will Embark on First UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Òran, the award-winning sell-out hit of the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe will embark on its first ever UK tour this autumn as company Wonder Fools take their work to a host of venues across England and Scotland, some for the very first time.

Combining spoken word, lyrical storytelling and a pulsating electronic live score, this is the thrilling story of Òran and his journey to rescue his Best Friend from the Underworld. Should he arrive there, Hades might grant him the chance to lead his friend home…but at what cost?

This visceral piece of contemporary theatre is a collaboration between Wonder Fools, ‘A blazing powerhouse of invention and activity' (Scotsman) and the acclaimed hip-hop artist Owen Sutcliffe creating an urgent and entertaining modern retelling of the classic Greek myth Orpheus.

On taking Òran on tour Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse, Directors and Co-Founders of Wonder Fools said:

“We're buzzing to be bringing Òran on its first-ever UK tour this autumn. The Fringe run was incredible, to have reviews that heralded it as an 'electric tour de force' and 'totally immersive' was really a dream come true for us as a team. The show blends spoken word storytelling with a live electronic soundtrack—created by VanIves—to retell an ancient myth in a completely fresh, contemporary way. Think poetry meets music from a class night out, ancient myth meets modern tales of friendship. We're excited to share this story with new audiences across Scotland and England, especially in places we've never performed before. It's going to be an unforgettable trip to the Underworld—don't miss it.”

Writer Owen Sutcliffe says, “It's really exciting to see Òran heading out on the road this autumn. Last year's award-winning Fringe run showed us how much the story resonates with audiences and I want to bring as many new people into that membership as possible. The staging, the live score, Robbie Gordon's tour-de-force performance as Òran - none of it's to be missed. Pack your bags and switch off your phones, troops, we're heading back down.”

VanIves say, “After watching Òran captivate sold-out audiences in Edinburgh as the soundtrack pulsed across the Fringe festival, it's incredible to see the experience now heading on a UK tour. It will be incredible to see the performance, set, and music geared for bigger stages, bringing new audiences on Òran's journey to the underworld.”

Tour Dates

Cumbernauld Theatre, Fri 19th - Sat 20th Sep

The Gaiety, Tue 23rd Sep

Paisley Arts Centre, Wed 24th Sep

Birnam Arts, Thu 25th Sep

Eden Court, Fri 26th Sep

Byre Theatre, Thu 2nd Oct

Eastgate Theatre, Fri 3rd Oct

Aberdeen Lemon Tree, Wed 8th Oct

Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Fri 10th Oct

An Tobar and Mull Theatre, Thu 16th Oct

Lyth Arts Centre, Sat 18th Oct

Dundee Rep, Wed 22nd Oct

Citizens Theatre, Wed 29th Oct, Thurs 30th Oct, Fri 1st Nov and Sat 2nd Nov

Eastwood Park Theatre, Tue 4th Nov

CatStrand, Thu 6th Nov

Stranraer Millennium Centre, Fri 7th Nov

Theatre Royal Dumfries, Sat 8th Nov

Traverse Theatre, Thu 13th - Fri 14th Nov

Curve Leicester, Fri 28th Nov