QUEER SPACES: CLIMATE PRIDE is Coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A night of sparkling short stories that dream about a better world seen through a queer lens comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Award-winning Yorkshire LGBTQIA theatre company Roots, supported by Fern Culture, York Theatre Royal and the SJT, has invited eight artists from York and Scarborough to write new plays exploring how our collective experiences can propel climate justice. They'll be performed by the writers trying out their new work for the first time. They are:

Tiana Aitken (she/her), a poet and aspiring theatre maker from York influenced by nature and folklore, aiming to explore the link between the personal and the natural through playful visual performance and written imagery.

Misha Mond (they/he), a non-binary actor, playwright, and drag king (Metrosexual Michael) from Scarborough who is co-director of Northern Arts Company, the T4T BNB.

Bee Scott (she/they), an award-winning theatre-maker and voice artist specialising in queer science fiction; for more on their theatrical work and current research into queer sci-fi theatre, please visit www.bee-scott.com

Teän (she/her), a proudly lesbian theatre student, hula hooper, and aspiring playwright based in York, with roots in the beautiful landscape of Cornwall where she began her climate activism and community organising as a young person.

Kate Thomson Rahmanian (she/they) is a queer, Persian-Welsh performer who blends sharp comedy, bold physicality, and a deep love of storytelling. With roots in classical dance training and a soft spot for Shakespeare, her work is playful, thoughtful, and full of character.

Suzanne Elvidge (she/her) is a queer writer whose work crosses science and the arts, covering fact, fiction and the blurry spaces in between.

E. Rugg (they/them). Ed Rugg is probably a woman, lives in Leeds, has a Substack (@Red Ugg) and fears the Anthropocene.

Joanna Wormald (they/them) is a non-binary writer and artist from Scarborough.

Queer Spaces: Climate Pride can be seen at the SJT on Wednesday 29 October from 7pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.