QUEENZ Cast Revealed For DRAG ME TO THE DISCO UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The line-up has been announced for the drag-meets-musical-theatre supergroup QUEENZ as the tour sees the return of popular QUEENZ, Bella Du Ball (Grant Jackson) and Billie Eyelash (Craig Colley) live on stage alongside Dior Montay (Martim Fornetti) Candy Caned (Harvey Rowland) and Zeze Van Cartier (Jon Hands). They will also be joined by audience favourite Stephen Lennox as Jase the stagehand!

The Queenz electrifying live vocal drag-stravaganza Drag Me To The Disco, tours to over 80 locations across the UK opening next month.

From their humble beginnings at the Fringe Festival Edinburgh, in just three short years, the QUEENZ have graced stages around the globe, enchanting an audience of more than 250 thousand people. With its unparalleled blend of glamour, wit, and show-stopping live vocals, the original show 'QUEENZ - The Show with BALLS!' captivated hearts and sold out shows across the tour - an unrivalled force of both Drag and UK Theatre.

Not just glitz and glamour – This new show Drag Me To The Disco is packed with undeniable heart, powerhouse talent, and breathtaking vocals. Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts, and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment. With more sequins, surprises, and star power than ever before, this dazzling spectacle is a must-see.

Get ready for a night where Dancing Queenz and Disco Dreams collide, delivering the ultimate celebration of pop royalty through the decades. Featuring hits from: Madonna, Diana Ross, Chic, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and so many more.