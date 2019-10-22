Pyramid Presents Comedy Double Bill This Weekend

Comedy fans are in for a treat this weekend as Pyramid prepares to present a double bill of side-splitting stand-up.

First up is the hilarious Hal Cruttenden, who will be bringing his show Chubster to town on Friday (25 October).

Hal is one of the top stand-up comedians working in the UK today and is instantly recognisable after literally filling our TV screens on shows such as Have I Got News for You, The Apprentice: You're Fired, Bake Off: Extra Slice, and Live at the Apollo.

The comedian has completed four nationwide tours in the last few years and released two comedy DVDs, Tough Luvvie and Straight Outta Cruttenden.

Now he's back on the stage with a new show that has been named by his daughters. He is now on a diet.

Cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore will then take to the stage on Saturday (26 October) night with hilarious tales about his former career on the front line of the police force.

The star of BBC Radio 4 comedy It's a Fair Cop is inviting the people of Warrington to relive with him the thrilling ups and downs of the night a mysterious clown came to town and more than one life ended up in the balance.

It was no laughing matter, but this show certainly is!

Tickets for both shows are available now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling our box office on 01925 442345





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You