Punchdrunk Enrichment Appoints Steve McCourt as New Artistic Director

Punchdrunk Enrichment has announced that Steve McCourt has been appointed as the company’s new Artistic Director and Co-CEO. Steve will succeed current Artistic Director and founder of Punchdrunk Enrichment Peter Higgin who will be stepping down in December after 17 years.

Brent-based theatre maker and educator Steve McCourt is currently Associate Director of Punchdrunk Enrichment where he is writing and directing the upcoming festive family production Fireside Tales (running at Punchdrunk Enrichment Stores, Wembley Park from 6 December). His previous work for the company includes immersive learning project The Creature Chronicles, teaching resource The Immersive Learning Toolkit and the development and delivery of Punchdrunk Enrichment’s programme of workshops, masterclasses and mentoring projects for teachers. Steve has also worked with companies such as Tall Stories, Improbable, Blind Summit and The Wardrobe Ensemble, taking work for young audiences to stages including ​the Lyric and the Vaudeville Theatre (West End), Sydney Opera House, Royal Opera House, National Theatre of Holland, Bregenzer Festspiele and Spoleto Festival.

Punchdrunk Enrichment was founded by Peter Higgin in 2008 to take the innovative practice of Punchdrunk into communities and schools, becoming the pioneer of immersive learning internationally. Now operating as an independent charity, Punchdrunk Enrichment’s projects have reached over 200,000 people and include The Lost Lending Library (reaching 40,000 children as an installation project for whole schools and now touring internationally as a family show) and productions such as Enitan’s Game (the first show to be staged in the company’s own unique immersive venue ‘Punchdrunk Enrichment Stores’ in Brent), Against Captain’s Orders (created in partnership with the National Maritime Museum) and Greenhive Green (which took place in a care home for older people including those with dementia). In 2024 alone, Punchdrunk Enrichment worked with 64 schools, delivering immersive learning projects across the UK, and welcomed more than 3,700 children and families into the company’s new venue in Wembley, for further details see here.

Punchdrunk Enrichment’s The Lost Lending Library (credit Paul Cochrane)

Speaking about his new appointment as Artistic Director Steve McCourt said ‘Punchdrunk Enrichment is an extraordinary company. As Associate Director, the last two years have brought my happiest and proudest moments as a creative – thanks, in no small part, to Peter’s exceptional leadership and vision. As we enter our next chapter, I see my role as both a custodian of the company’s legacy and as a frontiersman ready to lead the team into new creative pastures.

I’ve been a Brent resident for over 15 years and have seen first-hand the creativity housed in every school and home in the area. From Kilburn to Kingsbury, the borough is brimming with stories waiting to be told. As Artistic Director, I look forward to working closely with Brent artists and audiences to create work that is locally rooted and globally relevant.

I’m honoured to continue my journey with Punchdrunk Enrichment as Artistic Director. I’m excited to lead our incredible team as we celebrate the imagination as a catalyst for change, close learning gaps and offer every child the agency to become the protagonist of their own story – to become the authors of futures yet to be written’

Peter Higgin, outgoing Artistic Director said ‘I have had the privilege of calling Punchdrunk and Punchdrunk Enrichment home for the last 25 years and am honoured to have been on the most amazing journey with Punchdrunk Enrichment over the past 17 years. As the organisation continues to embed itself in Brent now is a great time to step back and handover to fresh artistic leadership.

I am thrilled to hand over to Steve and I can think of no better person for the job. He understands the power of Punchdrunk Enrichment's immersive practice and has already proved himself invaluable as Associate Director. He has a deep love of creative work for young audiences both in theatrical and educational settings.’

Nabil Al-Kinani (Punchdrunk Enrichment Trustee) said: ‘I'm incredibly happy about Steve's appointment as Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Punchdrunk Enrichment. Steve embodies a thoughtful and respectful approach, understanding that rich cultures and communities existed in Brent long before Punchdrunk Enrichment's arrival. Rather than imposing a new vision, he's committed to championing, elevating, and investing in the borough’s existing talent and vibrant cultural landscape.

His unique ability to leverage Punchdrunk Enrichment’s resources to amplify local voices and enrich the community sets him apart as a true force for good. I'm genuinely excited to witness Steve lead Punchdrunk Enrichment into this meaningful and impactful chapter’

As he steps away from his role after 17 years, outgoing artistic director and founder of Punchdrunk Enrichment Peter Higgin is launching a fundraiser: the ‘Founder to Future Challenge’ to support the ongoing work of the company. This October he will run from his home in Ventnor, Isle of Wight to Punchdrunk Enrichment’s home in Wembley. At almost 100 miles, he will complete this remarkable challenge in three days, running three Ultra Marathons back-to-back with an aim to raise upwards of £25k to support Punchdrunk Enrichment and local youth-focused organisations on the Isle of Wight and in Brent. For further details see here.

As a registered charity, Punchdrunk Enrichment relies on donations to help reach more children and families, particularly those with limited access to arts and cultural experiences. Funds raised through the Founder to Future Challenge will support the company’s core work: keeping ticket prices affordable, offering schools highly subsidised creative learning projects, and developing bold, imaginative experiences that place children at the heart of the story.