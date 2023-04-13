Pulp, Paolo Nutini, Ed Gamble & More Join LATITUDE Lineup

Leading music and arts festival Latitude festival returns to the ​​picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on 20-23 July 2023 with Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra, Young Fathers and Siouxsie plus comedians Ed Gamble, Romesh Ranganathan, Sara Pascoe and Bridget Christie topping an eclectic bill where music meets the arts. Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to the arts and music stages, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Tickets for the festival are on sale now Click Here.

Across the music stages a host of eclectic trailblazers have been added. Something for everyone would be an understatement - this is a mind-blowing line up to make you want to stay up for ever.

Thundering Liverpool four-piece The Mysterines join the Latitude bill fresh from the success of their debut album "Reeling", bringing their solid and formidable live presence to the Obelisk Arena.

International psych explorers Flamingods will headline the Saturday night on our Alcove stage. Inspired by the disco, funk and psychedelic sounds coming out of the Middle East and South Asia in the 70s, they channel influences through a vision soaked in mysticism, positivity and sun-drenched imagery.

British poet laureate Simon Armitage and his 'ambient post-rock' band LYR join the BBC Sounds line up. A genre-splicing supergroup, LYR sets Armitage's spoken word to intense, atmospheric arrangements.

Hot off the back releasing her anticipated third single, "In My Head", Latitude is also pleased to welcome rising Irish singer Nell Mescal. Dirty Hit signee Oscar Lang joins the bill in support of his upcoming new album "Look Now". Welsh five-piece punk band Panic Shack bring their witty lyrics and killer hooks to the festival. They crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise. Immediately building up a reputation for their raw, unapologetic live shows and off-kilter songs. Los Angeles-based duo crushed will also make their Latitude debut this year with their 90s inspired dream pop.

Also joining the music line up is: Bleach Lab, Claud, Corella, Etta Marcus, Humble the Great, Jeshi, Jo Hill, The Joy Hotel, Katie Gregson-Macleod, Kingfishr, Mae Stephens, Max Fulcrum & The Win, Michael Aldag.

Home of world-class comedy, this year's Latitude features spectacular stand-up stars and cutting-edge new talent with the largest comedy lineup in the UK. Following his headline set, Romesh Ranganathan will be bringing the late-night party to the Comedy Arena, closing the Latitude festival with one of his rare and riotous Hip Hop Saved My Life parties.

Latitude favourite, BAFTA-nominated comedian, musician, actor and improvisor Rachel Parris makes a welcome return to the festival.

Star of Argumental, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Mock the Week - award-winning comedian Marcus Brigstocke will be joining the comedy line-up.

Also joining the bill is star of stage and screen Sindhu Vee. Vee's growing list of guest appearances includes Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You? and Richard Osman's House of Games.

One of comedy's most exciting breakthrough voices, Celya AB makes her Latitude debut with a show full of 'sharp and observant gags' (Joe Lycett) . Britain's Got Talent 2020 semi-finalist Myra Dubois also makes a welcome return, as well as the audience's favourite Latitude compere - David Morgan - who will return to host some of the best names in comedy.

Across the weekend a range of cutting-edge new and emerging comedians, cabaret acts and raconteurs will perform at The Outpost. Expect the unexpected as Adam Flood, Ania Magliano, Andrew White, Charlie George, John Meagher, Kate Barron, Kathy Maniura, Michael Adakiri and The Lol Word take to the stage.