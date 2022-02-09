Pleasance Launches 10 New Shows Today

Pleasance is kicking 2022 off as they mean to go on with ten amazing shows going on sale for their Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme for those keen to start their planning. The 2022 programme will continue Pleasance's great work with exciting newcomers, game-changing International Artists, theatre award-winners, Pleasance stalwarts who delight audiences year on year and those boldly entering the performance landscape.

West End star and multi award-winning magician Ben Hart returns to Edinburgh with Wonder. Alongside his sold-out Fringe shows, Ben has performed for royalty, had dozens of UK and international TV appearances and was a Britain's Got Talent finalist. Using only the simplest of props and the minds of the audience, Hart conjures a show that is always amazing, sometimes shocking and shines a light into the darkest corners of your imaginations...

The quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism Nina Conti presents her pioneering, dating-infused show. For the willing, finding true love can't be promised, but for everyone in the room, big laughs are guaranteed. Conti has stormed BBC1's Live at the Apollo (three times), made a BAFTA-nominated film and enjoyed sell-out shows across the world - all without moving her lips.

Britain's biggest theatre-circus spectacular and sell-out Festival smash-hit Cirque Berserk! returns to Pleasance's hub at EICC. Featuring your favourite acts plus some sensational new ones, Cirque Berserk! combine contemporary cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action. This astoundingly talented international troupe includes over thirty fearless acrobats, aerialists and daredevil stuntmen.



Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is a must-see, Olivier Award-winning West End hit that will return to the Fringe for its 13th year! Watch the masters of musical improv create a brand-new musical comedy from scratch at every performance. Audience suggestions are transformed into an all-singing, all-dancing show with hilarious results. A Fringe favourite, sell-out phenomenon; your Edinburgh experience is simply incomplete without it.

Angela Barnes (Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and former chair of BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz) has good intentions but trying to live your best life, as it turns out, is really bloody hard. She brings Hot Mess to the Cabaret Bar this summer. Meanwhile, fresh from supporting Michael McIntyre and Romesh Ranganathan, Jake Lambert returns with another incredible hour in Shimmy Shake. As seen on Comedy Central and BBC Two, Jake is a writer for Mock The Week, The Ranganation, The Apprentice: You're Fired, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and The NewsQuiz.

Pleasance is comedy mad this year: Waste of Space is the debut stand-up hour from Mancunian ray of sunshine, Josh Jones. Since appearing as part of the Pleasance's Comedy Reserve in 2019, Josh has made numerous breakthrough TV appearances and has recently supported Jack Dee, Rob Beckett, Suzi Ruffell and Russell Kane on tour. After complete sell-out runs in 2017 and 2018, Tom Lucy is back with a new hour of razor sharp comedy in Melt. Tom Lucy has been seen on Stand Up For Live Comedy, Roast Battle, Stand Up Central, Dating No Filter, Live At The Comedy Store, Stand Up Sketch Show and many more.

The amazing NewsRevue returns to the EICC to parody politics in a post-pandemic world. This multi award-winning institution is flawlessly delivered by four outstanding performers at lightning speed and expertly accompanied by an on-stage musical director. From Covid to climate change, disgraced royals to the Queen's jubilee, Putin to Partygate, NewsRevue will bang to rights those in the public eye and allow you to laugh at the awful reality of current events.

A faithful revival of Wilde's classic play is in chaos after the actors start dropping like flies in The Importance of Being... Earnest? Will you step into the spotlight, tread the boards and save the show? Winner of 'Best Comedy' Derek Awards and 2021 EdFringe Sell-Out show. Check out this smash-hit show before it hits the West End.

With more shows to be announced over the coming months there will be comedy, theatre, circus, magic, dance, kids' shows and much more, alongside support for some of the most innovative newcomers through artist development strand Pleasance Futures. The Pleasance should certainly be the pick of your Fringe this August.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.pleasance.co.uk and 0131 556 6550.