Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Ensemble For 2025 Season

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced its Ensemble for its 2025 season which takes place this summer between May and September.

The 21 strong Ensemble will feature Adam Buksh (The Great Replacement and Tamam Shud, A Play, a Pie and a Pint); Chris Coxon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre); Celeste Collier (Rishi Sunak's Doing A Musical, Waterloo East Theatre and One Man, Two Guvnors, Devonshire Park Theatre); Tyler Collins (Part of the Century, Òran Mór and Sunshine on Leith, Leeds Playhouse)); Susan Coyle (The Race to 1984, Firebrand Theatre and Outlander and Taggart); Stephanie Cremona (Cinderella and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep); Caitlin Forbes (The Stamping Ground, Eden Court/Raw Material and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep); Molly Geddes (Lockerbie, Netflix) and April Nerissa Hudson (Good for A Girl, Birmingham Rep and A Christmas Carol, Derby Theatre).

The ensemble will also feature Leah Jamieson (Pride and Prejudice* (* Sort of), West End and Tour); Blythe Jandoo (Gypsy and The Maggie Wall, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Oraine Johnson (Welfare and The Jungle Book, Derby Theatre); Jerome Lincoln (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre); Ryan J Mackay (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End, Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland and Lockerbie, Netflix); Keith Macpherson (A Streetcar Named Desire and Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre); Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Bend it Like Bertie, Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow); David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West, Royal Shakespeare Company and Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland); Alexander Service (Heathers The Musical, Soho Place, West End/UK Tour/The Other Palace, London); Fiona Wood (Sunshine on Leith and Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and introducing newcomers Eden Barrie and Louis Newman.

This year's Ensemble will feature in the Auditorium productions of Grease (18 June -27 September), which is being co-produced with Blackpool Grand Theatre; Elizabeth Newman's new adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic tale The Great Gatsby (27 Jun - 25 September), produced with Derby Theatre; Patrick Barlow's hilarious slapstick comedy The 39 Steps (11 July - 26 September) and the revival of the Theatre's much loved production of Sunshine on Leith (25 July - 27 September).

Members of the Ensemble will also feature in the Studio Productions of the première of Milly Sweeney's debut play Water Colour (9 - 17 May), co-produced with Byre Theatre and Playwrights' Studio, Scotland; the return of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed (30 May – 14 June) co-produced with Firebrand Theatre Company, as well as the premiers of Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir's new play This Is A Gift (24 June – 11 Sept); Shonagh Murray's new Scottish musical Nessie (9 July – 16 August), co-produced with Capital Theatres and finally John Binnie and Alyson Orr's new musical play A Toast Fae The Lassies (29 August – 24 September).

