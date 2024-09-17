Photos: TWO OF US at Watford Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adapted from Mark Stanfield’s highly praised screenplay of the same name, and the centrepiece of Steve Marmion’s first season at Watford Palace Theatre, Two Of Us is an intimate exploration of what might have happened during the final meeting of two musical icons. Check out all new photos below!

Starring Barry Sloane (Jerusalem; Boys From The Blackstuff; Call of Duty; Sandman) as John Lennon and Jay Johnson (Nowhere Boy; Wishful Thinking) as Paul McCartney.Audiences will be invited into a New York City apartment to witness the story of two working class boys who loved each other.

A play about reunions and male relationships, Two of Us sees Barry Sloane and Scot Williams working together again, having previously starred together on In His Life: The John Lennon Story for NBC in the US. Also, it was during the Broadway run of Jerusalem, where Sloane befriended cast member Richard Short (The Tragedy of Macbeth; Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) where they had the idea for the play after listening to a podcast of McCartney talking about “his biggest regret [being] not telling John Lennon that he loved him when they last met” in Manhattan in April 1976.

Photo Credit: Ross Kernahan

