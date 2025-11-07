Photos: Polka Theatre's THE FIREWORK-MAKER’S DAUGHTER In Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Polka Theatre has released new rehearsal photos for its brand-new festive production of The Firework-Maker’s Daughter, based on Philip Pullman’s much-loved and award-winning story.

Adapted by Jude Christian and directed by Lee Lyford, the production will run in Polka’s Y C Chan Theatre from Saturday 15 November 2025 through Sunday 18 January 2026, with a press performance on Sunday 23 November at 2:30 p.m.

Aimed at audiences aged 6–12, The Firework-Maker’s Daughter follows Lila, a young girl who dreams of becoming a master firework-maker like her father. To earn her place, she must undertake an extraordinary journey of courage and discovery—one that will test her determination and light up the skies in a dazzling finale.

The cast includes Tika Mu’tamir (Mrs. Armitage on Wheels, Farnham Maltings; Love’s Labour’s Lost, RSC) as Lila; Chand Martinez (Life of Pi, UK & International Tour; Story Makers, CBeebies) as Lalchand; Jules Chan (The Gardener, Greenwich Theatre) as Chulak; Rose-Marie Christian (Marvin’s Binoculars, Unicorn Theatre) as Auntie Rambashi; and Ajjaz Awad (Arabian Nights, Bristol Old Vic) as Hamlet.

The creative team features Director Lee Lyford (Tidy, Polka Theatre), Writer Jude Christian (The Snow Queen, Polka Theatre), and Composer Ruth Chan (The Jungle Book, Chichester Festival Theatre). Design is by Anisha Fields, lighting design by Jonathan Chan, and puppetry direction, design, and making by Maia Kirkman-Richards (Bear Snores On, Regents Park Open Air Theatre).

“This is such a privilege to be staging Philip Pullman’s magical adventure at Polka,” said Helen Matravers, Polka’s Artistic Director. “With an exceptional and ambitious creative team led by Lee Lyford, audiences are in for an inspiring experience filled with puppetry, imagination, and heart. We can’t wait to share this much-loved story with families this festive season.”

Photo Credit: Polka Theatre



The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER

The Cast of THE FIREWORK-MAKER'S DAUGHTER