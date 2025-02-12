Photos: Meet the Stars of THE LAST LAUGH UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Last Laugh, a play which reimagines the lives of three of Britainâ€™s greatest comedy heroesâ€”Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouseâ€”will begin performances in Brighton this week. Meet the stars of the show in new photos.

The new play from award-winning writer and director Paul Hendy runs at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 15 February before moving to the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre for a West End run and subsequent New York season and UK tour.Â

The comedic trio, brought to life by actors Bob Golding (Eric Morecambe), Damian Williams (Tommy Cooper), and Simon Cartwright (Bob Monkhouse), were photographed outside Theatre Royal Brightonâ€™s iconic and historic Stage Door ahead of opening night on Tuesday 11 February.Â

Comments