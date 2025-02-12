News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the Stars of THE LAST LAUGH UK Tour

The new play from award-winning writer and director Paul Hendy runs at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 15 February.

By: Feb. 12, 2025
The Last Laugh, a play which reimagines the lives of three of Britainâ€™s greatest comedy heroesâ€”Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe, and Bob Monkhouseâ€”will begin performances in Brighton this week. Meet the stars of the show in new photos.

The new play from award-winning writer and director Paul Hendy runs at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday 15 February before moving to the NoÃ«l Coward Theatre for a West End run and subsequent New York season and UK tour.Â 

The comedic trio, brought to life by actors Bob Golding (Eric Morecambe), Damian Williams (Tommy Cooper), and Simon Cartwright (Bob Monkhouse), were photographed outside Theatre Royal Brightonâ€™s iconic and historic Stage Door ahead of opening night on Tuesday 11 February.Â 

Photo Credit: Danny Fitzgerald

Photos: Meet the Stars of THE LAST LAUGH UK Tour Image
Eric Morecambe, Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse

