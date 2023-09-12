Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of QUIZ

The play now returns to Chichester Festival Theatre before embarking on a 9-week UK tour from 22 September to 2 December 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Rehearsal photos have been released for Quiz, on a UK Tour this autumn, starring renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, as Chris Tarrant, and Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role as Diana Ingram. Playing her on stage husband, Charles Ingram, is Lewis Reeves, who appeared in I May Destroy You and The Midwich Cuckoos, and TV star of hits including Northern Lights, Waterloo Road and most recently Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators, Mark Benton, taking on a number of role in the production, including Judge Rivlin.

Joining them, and also playing multiple roles, is Leo Wringer, who has had a prolific career on stage spanning over four decades, comedian and actress Sukh Ojla, whose recent screen credits include the streaming phenomenon Bridgerton and Marc Antolin whose stage career has seen him take on West End musicals and plays, most notably Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Theatre, for which he was Olivier nominated.

The cast is completed by Stefan Adegbola, Daniella Henry and Jay Taylor with Valerie Antwi, Dean Graham and Simon Victor as the ensemble.
 

In a shockingly shameless scam, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was duped out of £1,000,000. Or was it?

Quiz is the thrilling and entertaining ride through the infamous Coughing Major scandal which engulfed the world’s most popular TV quiz show. The story remains a mystery and had over six million people glued to their screens in 2020 watching the ITV adaptation starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

Now, uncovering new evidence, it’s time to ask you, the audience, to put fingers on keypads and answer the ultimate 50/50: guilty or not guilty?

Nominated for two Olivier Awards including Best New Comedy, James Graham’s smash hit play, Quiz, transferred to London’s West End with sensational reviews in 2018, following a sold-out run at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director of The Royal Shakespeare Company, Daniel Evans and Seán Linnen with design by Robert Jones, and produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions, by arrangement with William Village. Lighting by Ryan Day, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, with video by Tim Reid and casting by Matilda James CDG.

Quiz is a fictional imagination based on real events which took place in 2001 following an episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It is not in any way connected with the makers of the programme or any of the individuals portrayed. The television programme Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is produced by 2waytraffic.

Tour Dates

Chichester, Festival Theatre                                       
cft.org.uk
22 Sept – 30 Sept 2023                                              
01243 781312

Newcastle, Theatre Royal                                          
theatreroyal.co.uk
03 Oct – 07 Oct 2023                                                  
08448 11 21 21

Glasgow, King’s Theatre                                             
ATGTICKETS.com
10 Oct – 14 Oct 2023                                                 
0333 009 6690

Cardiff, New Theatre                                                  
newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
17 Oct – 21 Oct 20203                                                
02920 878 889

Salford, Lowry Theatre                                               
thelowry.com
24 Oct – 28 Oct 2023                                                 
0343 208 6000

Norwich, Theatre Royal                                             
norwichtheatre.org
31 Oct – 4 Nov 2023                                                  
01603 630 000


Bromley, Churchill Theatre                                        
churchilltheatre.co.uk
06 Nov – 11 Nov 2023                                               
020 3285 6000

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre                                   
marlowetheatre.com
14 Nov – 18 Nov 2023                                               
01227 787787

Bath, Theatre Royal                                                    
theatreroyal.org.uk
20 Nov – 25 Nov 2023                                               
01225 448844

Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre                               
ATGTICKETS.com
28 Nov – 02 Dec 2023                                                 
020 7206 1174

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Charley Webb

Danielle Henry, Rory Bremner, Leo Wringer

James Graham, Daniel Evans

Leo Wringer

Lewis Reeves, Charley Webb

Lewis Reeves, Rory Bremner

Lewis Reeves, Leo Wringer, Rory Bremner

Marc Antolin

Mark Benton

Rory Bremner, Jay Taylor

Stefan Adegbola

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Cast

Valerie Antwi




