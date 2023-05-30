Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Talawa Theatre Company's RECOGNITION

Performances runÂ Thursday 1st â€“ Saturday 24th June 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 2 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 3 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

All new rehearsal images have been released for Talawa Theatre Companyâ€™s major new production,Â Recognition, which is premiering at Fairfield Halls, Croydon, from 1stÂ â€“ 24thÂ June as part of London Borough of Culture 2023 - This Is Croydon.

Â RecognitionÂ follows a young Black composer, Song, who discovers the Black British classical composer â€“ and Croydon resident â€“ Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who was widely celebrated during his lifetime but no longer receives the same recognition as his white contemporaries.

David Monteith (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, UK tour; Sleeping Beauty, Cast Doncaster; Gassed Up, Amazon) joins the cast with Barnaby Power (Laurel & Hardy, Lyceum; Interiors, Lyric Hammersmith; Twelfth Night, Royal Shakespeare Comedy); Matthew Romain (Sherlock, BBC; Holes, UK tour; The Recruiting Officer, Donmar Warehouse); Alice Stokoe (Sister Act, UK tour; Mamma Mia!, West End; The Duke, Warner Bros) and Deborah Tracey (Standing at the Skyâ€™s Edge, National Theatre; This England, Sky; Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Fox Searchlight).Â  They join the previously announced Paul Adeyefa (A Midsummer Nightâ€™s Dream, Bridge Theatre; Good Omens, Amazon Prime; The Mirror and the Light, Gielgud Theatre), who plays composer and Croydon resident Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Kibong Tanji (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre; Misty, Trafalgar Studios; Hairspray, London Coliseum), who takes the role of Song.Â 

Recognition features Coleridge-Taylorâ€™s compositions, as well as original music by Mercury Prize nominated artist Cassie Kinoshi (leader, Seed Ensemble; published by Decca Publishing).Â  A band of musicians will bring these songs to life, comprising British-Nigerian violinist Eve Abiodun (European and North America tour and 2023 BRIT Awards with Stormzy, Chineke! Orchestra); award-winning bassist Rio Kai (The Globe; Park Theatre; Seed); organist and jazz pianist Jonathan Liebeck (Mellow Mind, EP; A Message Through Sound, EP); cellist Austen Scully (The English Chamber Orchestra; BBC Symphony Orchestra; Rubix Ensemble); drummer Shakira Stellar (Young Vic; The Doctor, West End; Wigmore Hall) and violinist Mikey Tsoukkas (Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4; The Mozart Question, Barn Theatre; Christmas campaign, Crisis).Â Â 

Performances runÂ Thursday 1st â€“ Saturday 24th June 2023.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July Photo
Elmhurst Ballet School Hosts Centenary Summer Ball in July

Birmingham dance and culinary talents will unite for a fundraising event on Tuesday 11thÂ July 2023 asÂ Elmhurst Ballet SchoolÂ presents itsÂ Centenary Summer Ball, and Birmingham-bornÂ Michelin star chefÂ Glynn PurnellÂ curates the evening's menu.Â 

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Photo
Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency Launch New Musical Theatre Development Scheme: Overture

Burnt Lemon Theatre and The REcreate Agency today announce the launch of their brand-new musical theatre development scheme, Overture.

SWIM Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
SWIM Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month

A show about outdoor swimming, community and holding each other comes to Scarboroughâ€™s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse Photo
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has announced the creative team for their Christmas show for younger children, the enchanting Hansel & Gretel.


More Hot Stories For You

CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in JuneCHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in June
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham PlayhouseHANSEL AND GRETEL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse
Met Opera's Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTEMet Opera's Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE
Mercury Theatre Colchester Extends Their Three Career Enhancing Talent Development ProgrammesMercury Theatre Colchester Extends Their Three Career Enhancing Talent Development Programmes

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live!
Old Fire Station (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Brown Honey
Belgrade Theatre (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
The Barnfield Theatre (6/02-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You