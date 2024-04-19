Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TWELFTH NIGHT at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released all new rehearsal photos from Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities directed by Owen Horsley and set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. The production runs 3 May – 8 June 2024.

Horsley directS Raphael Bushay (Orsino), Richard Cant (Malvolio), Sally Cheng (Querelle), Andro Cowperthwaite (Sebastian), Anna Francolini (Olivia), Nicholas Karami(Antonio/Captain), Julie Legrand (Feste), Michael Matus (Toby Belch), Evelyn Miller (Viola), Anita Reynolds (Maria), Matthew Spencer (Andrew Aguecheek), Katherine Toy(Valentine/Priest), Jon Trenchard (Fabian/Musical Director), and Harry Waller (Curio/Officer).

The production marks the first production of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s summer season, and features new original songs in addition to the numerous songs in the text of Twelfth Night or What You Will.

The creative team includes: Basia Binkowska (Set Designer); Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for Rc-Annie (Fight and Intimacy Directors); Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer); Kate Godfrey (Voice and Text Director); James Hassett Associate Sound Designer); Daniel Hay-Gordon (Movement Director); Lotte Hines(Casting Director); Cory Hippolyte (Associate Director); Owen Horsley (Director); Sam Kenyon (Composer & Musical Supervisor); Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer); Max Pappenheim (Sound Designer)