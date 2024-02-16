Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE CRUCIBLE at the Crucible Theatre

Sheffield Theatres has released rehearsal images for The Crucible. Arthur Miller’s timeless masterpiece, based on the events of the infamous Salem witch trials, is directed by Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon, Anna Karenina) ﻿and runs in the Crucible from ﻿Saturday 2 – Saturday 30 March.

Fear and hysteria grip a feuding community as a battle between innocence and guilt exposes the very darkest corners of human nature. When a group of young girls are discovered dancing and chanting in the forest, they are accused of witchcraft. With the threat of execution hanging over them, the girls draw the people of the town into a world of secrets, lies and manipulation where the only goal is self-preservation.

The full cast includes: Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey; Ian Drysdale as Deputy Governor Danforth; Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis; Honor Kneafsey as Betty Parris; Joseph Langdon as Ezekiel Cheever; Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor; Andrew Macbean as Francis Nurse; Simon Manyonda as John Proctor; Alexandra Mathie as Rebecca Nurse; Giullianna Martinez as Tituba; Laura Pyper as Ann Putnam and Sarah Good; Sid Sagar as Reverend Hale; Rose Shalloo as Abigail Williams; Mark Weinman as Thomas Putnam; Millicent Wong as Mary Warren; and Sargon Yelda as Reverend Parris.