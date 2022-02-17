Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TEMPEST at Pleasance London

Rehearsal images have been released for the brand-new show Tempest from the multi-award-winning company behind the Edinburgh Fringe hit Electrolyte.

Directed and adapted by Electrolyte's James Meteyard, and with original music from BBC Young Composer of the Year Jasmine Morris, Wildcard Theatre apply their infamous gig-theatre style to Shakespeare's final play.

Running at Pleasance London from 11th March - 3rd April 2022, this show is Shakespeare like you've never experienced it before.