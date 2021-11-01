Photos: In Rehearsal for INTERRUPTIONS at represent.

Go inside rehearsal for the European premiÃ¨re of Interruptions, written by Stephen Jeffreys performed by represent., a theatre company for actors from a lower socioeconomic background, that runs at Jacksons Lane Theatre 17 November - 4 December.

Interruptions shows an imaginary country preparing for an election, undergoing a military coup, and then living through the consequences. Originally devised by Annabel Arden and Stephen Jeffreys, represent. presents its UK premiÃ¨re with a new adaptation for a smaller cast.

In her introduction to the collection Stephen Jeffreys: Plays (Nick Hern Books, 2018), Jeffreys' wife Annabel Arden writes: '[Interruptions] sprang from [Stephen's] fascination with the Japanese aesthetic principle of Jo-ha-kyu and his desire to create a particular narrative form to express our struggles with democracy and leadership.' It asks the questions: Do we need to be led? How do we decide who leads? and What happens when there are no leaders?'

Guy Woolf directs Samarge Hamilton, Emily Pemberton, Aaron Douglas, Sarel Madziya, Nemide May, and Loussin-Torah Pilikian.

Photo Credit: Guy Bell