Photos: In Rehearsal for INTERRUPTIONS at represent.

InterruptionsÂ shows an imaginary country preparing for an election, undergoing a military coup, and then living through the consequences.

Nov. 1, 2021 Â 

Go inside rehearsal for the European premiÃ¨re of Interruptions, written by Stephen Jeffreys performed by represent., a theatre company for actors from a lower socioeconomic background, that runs at Jacksons Lane Theatre 17 November - 4 December.

Interruptions shows an imaginary country preparing for an election, undergoing a military coup, and then living through the consequences. Originally devised by Annabel Arden and Stephen Jeffreys, represent. presents its UK premiÃ¨re with a new adaptation for a smaller cast.

In her introduction to the collection Stephen Jeffreys: Plays (Nick Hern Books, 2018), Jeffreys' wife Annabel Arden writes: '[Interruptions] sprang from [Stephen's] fascination with the Japanese aesthetic principle of Jo-ha-kyu and his desire to create a particular narrative form to express our struggles with democracy and leadership.' It asks the questions: Do we need to be led? How do we decide who leads? and What happens when there are no leaders?'

Guy Woolf directs Samarge Hamilton, Emily Pemberton, Aaron Douglas, Sarel Madziya, Nemide May, and Loussin-Torah Pilikian.

Photo Credit: Guy Bell

Sarel Madziya

Samarge Hamilton, Sarel Madziya, Loussin-Torah Pilikian, Nemide May, Emily Pemberton and Aaron Douglas

Samarge Hamilton

Samarge Hamilton and Sarel Madziya

Nemide May, Emily Pemberton, Loussin-Torah Pilikian and Aaron Douglas

Nemide May and Sarel Madziya

Nemide May and Emily Pemberton

Loussin-Torah Pilikian, Sarel Madziya and Emily Pemberton

Loussin-Torah Pilikian, Nemide May and Emily Pemberton

Loussin-Torah Pilikian

Guy Woolf

Aaron Douglas and Loussin-Torah Pilikian


