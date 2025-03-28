Photos: I, BANQUO At Hedgrow Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning March 26, Hedgrow Theatre Company continues its 2025 season with the presentation of I, Banquo, a solo show by award-winning international theatre-artist Tim Crouch starring celebrated regional actor Stephen Patrick Smith Jr. Check out photos of the production.

Presented as a Hedgerow Studio Series, the play retells the story of Macbeth from the perspective of his best friend and fellow thane, Banquo. In the production, Banquo, who is murdered in the original play, speaks from beyond the grave to Macbeth, asking the audience to consider how they would have handled the prophecies made to Macbeth. Directed by Peter DeLaurier, I, Banquo runs from March 26 to April 6, presented in Hedgerow’s 100-seat theatre, housed in an atmospheric 19th-century grist mill.

In Tim Crouch’s I, Banquo, the titular character Banquo (Smith) explores what might have been if he had killed the traitorous MacDonwald instead of Macbeth. Crouch uses Shakespeare's language to have Banquo recount the events of the play. The show combines classic theater with modern storytelling. “Just imagine,” the title character instructs near the top of Tim Crouch’s I, Banquo. "Imagine your best friend for life," he continues, "your brother-in-arms who has both saved your life and you his, imagine this closest of all friends is actually evil. And you’ve been utterly blind to it." Those are the worst kind of betrayals, Banquo tells us; the ones that leave you unable to trust even yourself.

Hedgerow Studio Series productions are broadly appealing works that dig into the literary canon for multigenerational audiences. They offer a series of weekday matinees for the general public, community groups, and school groups, as well as public performances on evenings and weekends. Studio series plays have run times of 45-60 minutes and general admission seating. In a nod to Hedgerow’s roots as the first repertory theater company in the United States, the Studio Series presentation of I, Banquo is performed in repertory with the theatre’s US premiere presentation of Nora: A Doll’s House by award-winning Scottish playwright Stef Smith, which also runs through April 6.

Hedgerow’s Studio Series presentation of I, Banquo features Stephen Patrick Smith Jr., a celebrated regional actor and director of 20 years. He played Jack Burden in the world premiere of All the King’s Men directed by renowned director (founder of Trinity Rep) Adrian Hall. Smith performed as a company member with Utah Shakespeare Festival. He engaged as a resident artist with Amaryllis Theatre Company in Philadelphia (2000-2010), where he performed in The Good Thief, Blood Guilty, and Molly Sweeney among others. Stephen studied and performed with world renowned Japanese director and theorist Tadashi Suzuki. He directed Jewel Walker’s Tuesday in 2005 for Amaryllis Theatre Company, which received Barrymore Awards for Outstanding Ensemble, and Outstanding Choreography/Movement. Smith has taught movement at the National Theatre of the Deaf and Acting at Villanova University, where he previously received an MA in Theatre Arts. He also received his MFA from the Professional Theatre Training Program with the University of Delaware, Smith is the Head of the Drama Department at Delaware County Community College. Most recently he performed as Ariel in The Pillowman and Jack in The Weir, at Hedgerow Theatre.

The production of I, Banquo is led by Peter DeLaurier, a distinguished theatre artist who has held several positions in the theater, including: Artistic Associate, Company Actor, Director, Playwright (People's Light & Theatre, Malvern, PA), Artistic Director (New Stage Theatre, Jackson, MS), Founder / Producing Director (Delaware Theatre Company, Wilmington, DE), and Theatre Faculty (Temple University, University of Delaware). DeLaurier was the recipient of the Barrymore Award for Best Actor (Underneath the Lintel) and has been nominated for Best New Play (Anne of Green Gables), Best Actor (Man From Nebraska), and Best Supporting (Six Characters in Search of an Author and King Lear). His adaptation of A Christmas Carol has been produced at many regional professional and community theaters, and his translation of Moliere's The Misanthrope has been produced at university theaters.

DeLaurier leads a production team featuring Scenic Designer Sarah Pierce, Lighting Designer Lily Fossner, Graphic Designer Teri Matthews, Costume Shop Manager Elizabeth Hanson, Director of Production Kate McSorley Fossner, and Stage Manager Tom Shotkin.

TICKET INFORMATION

Hedgerow’s presentation of I, Banquo has an estimated 50-minute runtime and is recommended for audiences ages 12+ due to elevated language and description/depictions of violence. for purchase online. To contact Hedgerow Theatre, call 610-565-4211 or e-mail company@hedgerowtheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Sarah Mackus



I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

I, BANQUO

Comments