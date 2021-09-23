Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.
The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Cordelia Lynn's Love and Other Acts of Violence¸ which marks the venue's reopening following its completion of essential building works. Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man), Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba). The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
DETAILS:
Donmar Warehouse presents
The World Première of
LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE
By Cordelia Lynn
Directed by Elayce Ismail; Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Joshua Pharo
Sound Designer: Richard Hammarton; Movement Director: Yarit Dor
Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG
7 October - 27 November 2021
"There is a war coming.... A war that will last for a hundred years....
I think it is already here. I think we've been fighting it a long time"
A young Jewish physicist and an activist poet meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence.
Cordelia Lynn's new play is a subversive and intimate love story about inheritance and the cycles of politics and history.
Photo credit: Helen Murray
Tom Mothersdale, Abigail Weinstock
Tom Mothersdale, Abigail Weinstock
Finley Glasgow, Alexander Fitzgerald
Elayce Ismail
Cordelia Lynn
Abigail Weinstock, Tom Mothersdale
Charlie Tumbridge
Abigail Weinstock, Tom Mothersdale