Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Cordelia Lynn's Love and Other Acts of Violence¸ which marks the venue's reopening following its completion of essential building works. Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man), Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba). The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

DETAILS:

Donmar Warehouse presents

The World Première of

LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE

By Cordelia Lynn

Directed by Elayce Ismail; Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Joshua Pharo

Sound Designer: Richard Hammarton; Movement Director: Yarit Dor

Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG

7 October - 27 November 2021



"There is a war coming.... A war that will last for a hundred years....

I think it is already here. I think we've been fighting it a long time"

A young Jewish physicist and an activist poet meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence.

Cordelia Lynn's new play is a subversive and intimate love story about inheritance and the cycles of politics and history.