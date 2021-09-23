Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse

pixeltracker

The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.

Sep. 23, 2021  

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Cordelia Lynn's Love and Other Acts of Violence¸ which marks the venue's reopening following its completion of essential building works. Elayce Ismail directs Tom Mothersdale (Him/Man), Richard Katz (Tatte) and Abigail Weinstock (Her/Baba). The production opens on 14 October, with previews from 7 October, and runs until 27 November.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

DETAILS:

Donmar Warehouse presents
The World Première of
LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE
By Cordelia Lynn

Directed by Elayce Ismail; Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Joshua Pharo
Sound Designer: Richard Hammarton; Movement Director: Yarit Dor
Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG

7 October - 27 November 2021

"There is a war coming.... A war that will last for a hundred years....
I think it is already here. I think we've been fighting it a long time"

A young Jewish physicist and an activist poet meet at a party and fall in love. As society splinters around them, the couple's struggle to survive erupts into violence.

Cordelia Lynn's new play is a subversive and intimate love story about inheritance and the cycles of politics and history.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Tom Mothersdale, Abigail Weinstock

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Tom Mothersdale, Abigail Weinstock

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Richard Katz

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Finley Glasgow, Alexander Fitzgerald

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Elayce Ismail

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Cordelia Lynn

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Abigail Weinstock, Tom Mothersdale

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Charlie Tumbridge

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LOVE AND OTHER ACTS OF VIOLENCE at the Donmar Warehouse
Abigail Weinstock, Tom Mothersdale


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand