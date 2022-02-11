Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL

pixeltracker

Who has murdered a famous artist in his Chelsea studio? Who removed a vital clue from the scene of the crime?

Feb. 11, 2022  

Mark Ravenhill's Blackmail, a new version of the classic thriller originally written by Charles Bennett, opens at Mercury Theatre on 9 March, with previews from 4 March, and runs until 19 March.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Who has murdered a famous artist in his Chelsea studio? Who removed a vital clue from the scene of the crime?

Blackmailer Ian Tracy thinks he knows the answers, and that shop worker Alice and her policeman fiancé Harold are the perfect victims. Alice's fearsome mother Ada is determined to find out the truth. A long night of secrets and lies awaits them all - and before morning comes, one of them will be dead.

Anthony Banks directs Gabriel Akuwudike, Jessie Hills, Patrick Walshe McBride and Lucy Speed.

For more information visit: https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Anthony Banks

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Full cast with Anthony Banks

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Gabriel Akuwudike

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Lucy Speed

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills & Gabriel Akuwudike

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills & Lucy Speed

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills & Lucy Speed

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills & Patrick Walshe McBride

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL
Jessie Hills, Patrick Walshe McBride & Gabriel Akuwudike


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You