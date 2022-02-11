Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BLACKMAIL

Mark Ravenhill's Blackmail, a new version of the classic thriller originally written by Charles Bennett, opens at Mercury Theatre on 9 March, with previews from 4 March, and runs until 19 March.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Who has murdered a famous artist in his Chelsea studio? Who removed a vital clue from the scene of the crime?

Blackmailer Ian Tracy thinks he knows the answers, and that shop worker Alice and her policeman fiancé Harold are the perfect victims. Alice's fearsome mother Ada is determined to find out the truth. A long night of secrets and lies awaits them all - and before morning comes, one of them will be dead.

Anthony Banks directs Gabriel Akuwudike, Jessie Hills, Patrick Walshe McBride and Lucy Speed.

For more information visit: https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/