Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLAN

Performances run through 5 November.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

All new photos have been released from Sheffield Theatres' Climate Emergency Double Bill, The Contingency Plan, by Steve Waters.

Steve Waters' climate-emergency double bill is brought up to date, specially revised for this Sheffield run thirteen years after their acclaimed debut in 2009. One play is a compelling family drama, the other a thrilling political satire. Each stands alone, together they're a fearless, funny and foreboding portrait of a near future.

On the Beach

Will's father was a leading climate scientist before retreating to the coast, his promising career mysteriously cut short. Now Will has picked up his father's work, and with the threat of a catastrophic flood moving ever closer, he returns to the family home with news that will force secrets to the surface.

Resilience

Freshly appointed as a government advisor Will is in Westminster and out of his depth. As environmental disaster looms, it's a race against time to take action, but can he get ministers to listen before it is too late?

Performing fixed roles across both plays, Joe Bannister (Trouble in Mind) will play the role of Will and Kiran Landa (Extinct) will play the role of Sarika. Joining them are: Geraldine Alexander (Oslo) playing Tessa in Resilience and Jenny in On The Beach, Peter Forbes (Jack Absolute Flies Again) playing Colin in Resilience and Robin in On The Beach, and Paul Ready (Motherland) playing Christopher in Resilience.




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLANPhotos: First Look at Sheffield Theatres' Climate Emergency Double Bill, THE CONTINGENCY PLAN
October 19, 2022

All new photos have been released from Sheffield Theatres' Climate Emergency Double Bill, The Contingency Plan, by Steve Waters.
DNA Comes to the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich in February 2023DNA Comes to the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich in February 2023
October 19, 2022

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have announced that they will staging a new revival production of Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed play DNA, which will run at the venue from 2-9 February 2023.
BYMT's New Music Theatre Award Opens For ApplicationsBYMT's New Music Theatre Award Opens For Applications
October 19, 2022

British Youth Music Theatre, in partnership with The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, has announced the applications are now open for the 2023 New Music Theatre Award. The award seeks to find and support exciting new voices in UK Music Theatre, giving them a platform to develop a brand-new piece to full production with the young people of the BYMT company.
Tim Key Brings MULBERRY on UK Tour in 2023Tim Key Brings MULBERRY on UK Tour in 2023
October 19, 2022

Lager-guzzling poet and Alan Partridge star Tim Key is taking his critically acclaimed new show Mulberry on tour across the country in 2023.
Cast and Creatives Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Borough Hall, Godalming in DecemberCast and Creatives Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Borough Hall, Godalming in December
October 19, 2022

Following their recent popular productions of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, Wysch Productions present the enchanting family Pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Godalming's Borough Hall from 10 until 26 December 2022.  