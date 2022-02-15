Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BROKEN WINGS at Charing Cross Theatre

The production opens tonight at Charing Cross Theatre, and runs until 26 March.

All new production photos have been released for the musical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan. The production opens tonight at Charing Cross Theatre, and runs until 26 March.

New York City, 1923. Through exquisite poetry and enchanting music, an ageing Gibran narrates our tale, transporting us back two decades and across continents, to turn-of-the-century Beirut. Gibran meets Selma; their connection is instant and their love affair, fated. However, their journey to happiness is soon thrown off course, as the pair face obstacles that shake the delicate foundation of their partnership. Will their love win out or will their dream of a life together be torn apart?


Performed in-the-round, Broken Wings takes us on an unmissable musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what 'home' really means to us. Over a century later, and the themes and debates raised in Gibran's story, remain increasingly relevant today.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Ayesha Patel, Lucca Chadwick-Patel

Ayesha Patel, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Stephen Raman-Hughes

Johan Munir, Haroun Al Jeddal

Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Noah Sinigaglia

Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Soophia Foroughi

Lucca Chadwick-Patel,

Nadim Naaman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel

Nadim Naaman

Nadim Naaman

Noah Sinigaglia, Haroun Al Jeddal

Noah Sinigaglia

Noah Sinigaglia

Cast

Cast


