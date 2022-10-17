Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

See photos of the the UK tour of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.

Joining the previously announced Miles Jupp (Holland) and Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador) are Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace) and Tim Sutton (Sammy).

Directed by Jeremy Sams, the production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Chichester, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall.

The much-loved film was released in 1951, directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway and Sid James, as well as Audrey Hepburn in one of her earliest screen appearances. It was ranked by the BFI as one of the greatest British Films of all time and was restored and re-released in UK cinemas in 2011 for its sixtieth anniversary.