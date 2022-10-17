Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

See photos of the the UK tour of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  

See photos of the the UK tour of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.

Joining the previously announced Miles Jupp (Holland) and Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador) are Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace) and Tim Sutton (Sammy).

Directed by Jeremy Sams, the production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Chichester, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall.

The much-loved film was released in 1951, directed by Charles Crichton, and starring Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway and Sid James, as well as Audrey Hepburn in one of her earliest screen appearances. It was ranked by the BFI as one of the greatest British Films of all time and was restored and re-released in UK cinemas in 2011 for its sixtieth anniversary.

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Victoria Blunt and Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Tim Sutton, Aamira Challenger and Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Victoria Blunt, Tessa Church, and Tim Sutton

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
John Dougall, Victoria Blunt, and Tessa Church

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Guy Burgess and Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Aamira Challenger

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Tessa Church

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards and Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards and Miles Jupp

Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
The Cast of the Lavender Hill Mob


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th AnniversaryMike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th Anniversary
October 17, 2022

To celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, the multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album will be performed live in concert for a celebratory UK tour. 
Wolverhampton Grand Announces New Shows on Sale Including THE BODYGUARD, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and MoreWolverhampton Grand Announces New Shows on Sale Including THE BODYGUARD, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More
October 17, 2022

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a brand new season of shows, including a an exclusive new production of THE SECRET LIVES OF HENRY & ALICE, a comedy by Black Country playwright, David Tristram which will be produced in its entirety by the Grand Theatre.
The Choir Of St. John's in Cambridge Appoints Stephen Darlington MBE as Interim Director of MusicThe Choir Of St. John's in Cambridge Appoints Stephen Darlington MBE as Interim Director of Music
October 16, 2022

St. John's College, Cambridge, has appointed one of the UK's leading choral conductors, Stephen Darlington, as interim Director of Music for The Choir of St. John's. Admired for his long, successful tenure at Christ Church, Oxford, Darlington begins his post in January 2023 while the Choir awaits the naming of a permanent Director of Music.
Bristol Old Vic To Host Next Genesis Conversation: ARTS IN A TIME OF CRISISBristol Old Vic To Host Next Genesis Conversation: ARTS IN A TIME OF CRISIS
October 14, 2022

The Genesis Foundation has announced the second of their Genesis Conversations will take place in partnership with Bristol Old Vic at the theatre's historic venue this November.
Warrington Fashion Illustrator to Bring his Experiences from Paris for a Masterclass in his HometownWarrington Fashion Illustrator to Bring his Experiences from Paris for a Masterclass in his Hometown
October 14, 2022

Tony Green has teamed up with Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival to present a playful 'no rulebook' abstract fashion illustration workshop at Warrington Museum on Thursday, 27 October.