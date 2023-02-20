Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story is written by and starring Ian Hallard.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have released first-look production shots from Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which is currently receiving its world premiere at The Rep until Sat 4 Mar.

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).

This wonderfully uplifting play also features the voices of two of the UK's best-loved performers, Miriam Margolyes and Paul O'Grady.

In 1988, two school friends tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other - more shockingly - as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on a brand-new path and they decide to form the world's first ABBA tribute band - in drag! But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road which includes platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

A story that will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.

Following its run at Birmingham Rep, The Way Old Friends Do will embark on a tour of the UK, which will include its London premiere at The Park Theatre.

The Way Old Friends Do is currently playing its world premiere performances at The Rep until Sat 4 Mar 2023. To book tickets visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*

Photo Credit: Darren Bell

Sara Crowe, James Bradshaw

Rose Shalloo

James Bradshaw

James Bradshaw, Andrew Horton

Ian Hallard, James Bradshaw

Donna Berlin, Ian Hallard

Andrew Horton

Ian Hallard, Rose Shalloo, Sara Crowe, James Bradshaw

James Bradshaw

Ian Hallard

Ian Hallard




More Hot Stories For You


