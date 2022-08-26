Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At SISTER RADIO From Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stellar Quines Theatre Company

Sister Radio tells the story of sisters Fatemeh and Shirin who have been living together, in the same flat in Edinburgh, for 43 years.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stellar Quines Theatre Company have released production images for the première of Sara Shaarawi's new play Sister Radio.

Opening today at Pitlochry Festival Theatre the images feature Lanna Joffrey (The Time of Our Lies, Park Theatre) and Nalân Burgess (Welcome to Iran, National Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East and The Sandman, Warner Brothers and DC Comics).

Sister Radio tells the story of sisters Fatemeh and Shirin who have been living together, in the same flat in Edinburgh, for 43 years. In this flat they cook, read their coffee grains, listen to the radio, and try to remember their childhoods in Tehran but they no longer talk to one another. When a global pandemic hits and the sisters are locked in their flat, they are forced to reckon with their memories of a betrayal that changed the course of their relationship.

Sister Radio is directed by Stellar Quines Theatre Company's Artistic Director Caitlin Skinner and will première in the new Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 26August- 28 September. It will then go on tour until 12 November.

For tickets and further information for Sister Radio visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and stellarquines.co.uk/.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

Nalan Burgess
Nalân Burgess

Nalan Burgess
Nalân Burgess

Lanna Joffrey
Lanna Joffrey

Lanna Joffrey
Lanna Joffrey

Lanna Joffrey, Nalan Burgess
Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess

Lanna Joffrey, Nalan Burgess
Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess

Lanna Joffrey, Nalan Burgess
Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess

Lanna Joffrey
Lanna Joffrey

Lanna Joffrey, Nalan Burgess
Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess

Lanna Joffrey, Nalan Burgess
Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess





More Hot Stories For You


Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Announces Eclectic Line Up This Autumn Featuring Folk, Psychics & MoreNottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Announces Eclectic Line Up This Autumn Featuring Folk, Psychics & More
August 26, 2022

Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre has announced an eclectic line up this Autumn and looks ahead to some exciting work that includes Folk, Psychics and Shakespeare!
The Kings Theatre Releases 16,500 Panto Tickets at £10 EachThe Kings Theatre Releases 16,500 Panto Tickets at £10 Each
August 26, 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to make the theatre available and affordable to everybody, The Kings Theatre has released 16,500 seats for the Christmas pantomime “Cinderella” at just £10 each and this comes in addition to the launch of The Kings Theatre Arts Academy and a £25,000 Scholarship Scheme.
DAVE GORMAN: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE Comes To Wolverhampton Grand TheatreDAVE GORMAN: POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE Comes To Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
August 26, 2022

Dave Gorman's upcoming show POWERPOINT TO THE PEOPLE will be coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 5 April 2023.
Young SixSix Are Back With a Reimagining of LYSISTRATAYoung SixSix Are Back With a Reimagining of LYSISTRATA
August 26, 2022

Young SixSix presents a bold reimagining of the Ancient Greek Comedy Lysistrata. Transported to the battleground of Bristol's streets, it explores the complex relationships between a group of young people trying to figure out their place in the world.
DOCTOR WHO's Colin Baker and THE ARCHERS' Terry Molloy Will Lead Sherlock Holmes' THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES on UK TourDOCTOR WHO's Colin Baker and THE ARCHERS' Terry Molloy Will Lead Sherlock Holmes' THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES on UK Tour
August 26, 2022

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world-famous tale, Crime And Comedy Theatre Company present a brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn. Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) will take to the stage in this classic detective tale. 