Photos: First Look At SISTER RADIO From Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stellar Quines Theatre Company

Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Stellar Quines Theatre Company have released production images for the première of Sara Shaarawi's new play Sister Radio.

Opening today at Pitlochry Festival Theatre the images feature Lanna Joffrey (The Time of Our Lies, Park Theatre) and Nalân Burgess (Welcome to Iran, National Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East and The Sandman, Warner Brothers and DC Comics).

Sister Radio tells the story of sisters Fatemeh and Shirin who have been living together, in the same flat in Edinburgh, for 43 years. In this flat they cook, read their coffee grains, listen to the radio, and try to remember their childhoods in Tehran but they no longer talk to one another. When a global pandemic hits and the sisters are locked in their flat, they are forced to reckon with their memories of a betrayal that changed the course of their relationship.

Sister Radio is directed by Stellar Quines Theatre Company's Artistic Director Caitlin Skinner and will première in the new Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 26August- 28 September. It will then go on tour until 12 November.

For tickets and further information for Sister Radio visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and stellarquines.co.uk/.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band



Nalân Burgess



Nalân Burgess



Lanna Joffrey



Lanna Joffrey



Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess



Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess



Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess



Lanna Joffrey



Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess



Lanna Joffrey, Nalân Burgess