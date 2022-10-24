Photos: First Look At Northern Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER
The classic Christmas ballet arrives in theatres next month.
Northern Ballet have released the first images of their 2022 revival of The Nutcracker which will tour to theatres across the UK from 10 November.
The enchanting festive ballet takes audiences on a sparkling adventure as one child's Christmas dreams come true. The Nutcracker will open at Woking New Victoria Theatre on Thursday 10 November and tour to Nottingham Theatre Royal, Norwich Theatre Royal and Hull New Theatre before arriving at Leeds Grand Theatre for a three week run over the Christmas period.
In the midst of a festive party, as the fire crackles and the pile of presents grows ever higher, Clara is caught up in the warmth and excitement of Christmas and becomes enthralled by her new Nutcracker doll. But, as the clock strikes midnight, her Nutcracker proves to be no ordinary toy.
ï»¿After saving her Nutcracker from the wily Mouse King, Clara is whisked away on the magical journey of a lifetime through a winter wonderland of dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.
Choreographed and directed by former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE, The Nutcracker is set to the famous Tchaikovsky score played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia. The production features stunning Regency-style sets by Charles Cusick Smith with lighting by Mark Jonathan.
Director, Choreographer and Costume Designer David Nixon CBE, said, "The Nutcracker is not just a ballet, it is a tradition for many families and generations, a way of having shared memories at a time of year when togetherness turns to the fore. I believe that The Nutcracker offers the perfect festive escapism for every generation, a chance to revel in the child-like magic of Christmas."
Tickets are now on sale, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker to find out more and book.
Northern Ballet is presenting audio-described performances and touch tours for visually-impaired patrons at each venue. For more information about additional events at the theatre, visit northernballet.com/nutcracker-events.
Photo Credit: Emily Nuttall
The Nutcracker Prince
Rachael Gillespie
Rachael Gillespie and the Nutcracker Prince
Northern Ballet Dancers
Northern Ballet Dancers
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
The University of East Anglia's (UEA) School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing is presenting a short run of Martin Crimp's revolutionary and controversial Attempts On Her Life from 6 â€“ 11 December.
Julia Donaldson's ZOG Will Return in 2023 for Spring/Summer tour
October 24, 2022
ZogÂ is roaring back to the stage in 2023!Â Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler,Â the smash-hit stage adaptation from Freckle Productions is flying across the UK throughout Spring and Summer, opening at The Capitol, Horsham on Friday 10 February and culminating in a month-long Summer Season at The Lowry, Salford from Thursday 3 August. Â
New Vic Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season; LADIES' DAY, THE CARD, and More!
October 24, 2022
As their production of Marvellous takes the West End by storm, Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre has announced a season of work that features an innovative theatrical experiment, a revival of a cult classic, a rare staging of a hit regency comedy and more, as they collaborate with partners across the country including Headlong Theatre and Told by an Idiot, for spring 2023.
TWOPENCE TO CROSS THE MERSEY Comes Home To Liverpool To End Its Premiere UK Tour
October 24, 2022
The first UK national tour of Helen Forrester's Twopence To Cross The Mersey comes to an end next month in Liverpool. The show opened on the Wirral in September - a place which features heavily in Helen's million-selling books and where the celebrated author spent much of her childhood.Â
RUAH: THREE THOUSAND REALMS IN A SINGLE MOMENT OF LIFE Comes to King's Place Next Month
October 24, 2022
Composer and Creator Jeremy Arden will present his signature concert Ruah: Three Thousand Realms in a Single Moment of Life at King's Place, London, on 23rd November 20:00.