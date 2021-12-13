Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury

pixeltracker Dec. 13, 2021  

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now open at The Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury, playing a strictly limited run until 24 December 2021, marking the first ever pantomime to play at the venue in Kent!

The production stars Sinead Kenny (Disney's Aladdin) as Belle, Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers) as Prince Louis, Emily Harrigan (SIX) as Marie-Anne Toilette, Louise Young (Mamma Mia) as Cherie Trifle, Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Pierre A'Tights, and legendary pantomime Dame, Paul Tate (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Mona Lot.

The ensemble includes Megan Dabbs, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey and Madeleine Doody as well as three teams of Kent's finest young stars of tomorrow.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy and catchy songs, the production is written by Paul Tate, with direction by Joseph Hodges, choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Seb Blaber, set design by Nigel Hook, with additions by Alexander McPherson, for DSH and sound design by Phil Wilson for IMP.

Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with group and school bookings also available.

Photo Credit: Kevin Ralph

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury

The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Sinead Kenny and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Sinead Kenny, Tim Edwards, Paul Tate and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Louise Young, Megan Dabbs and Madeleine Doody

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Robbie Scotcher and Sinead Kenny

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Paul Tate, Sinead Kenny and the Ensemble

Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
Emily Harrigan, Robbie Scotcher, Tim Edwards and Louise Young


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag
Come From Away Logo Tote Bag
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet
Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin
Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More
  • Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
  • Save 10% On Online Acting, Singing, And Dancing Classes With Our Summer Sale!