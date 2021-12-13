Photos: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Malthouse Theatre Canterbury
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now open at The Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury, playing a strictly limited run until 24 December 2021, marking the first ever pantomime to play at the venue in Kent!
The production stars Sinead Kenny (Disney's Aladdin) as Belle, Robbie Scotcher (Blood Brothers) as Prince Louis, Emily Harrigan (SIX) as Marie-Anne Toilette, Louise Young (Mamma Mia) as Cherie Trifle, Tim Edwards (Wicked) as Pierre A'Tights, and legendary pantomime Dame, Paul Tate (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Mona Lot.
The ensemble includes Megan Dabbs, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey and Madeleine Doody as well as three teams of Kent's finest young stars of tomorrow.
Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy and catchy songs, the production is written by Paul Tate, with direction by Joseph Hodges, choreography by Jay Gardner, lighting design by Seb Blaber, set design by Nigel Hook, with additions by Alexander McPherson, for DSH and sound design by Phil Wilson for IMP.
Tickets are on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk with group and school bookings also available.
Photo Credit: Kevin Ralph
The Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Sinead Kenny and the Ensemble
Sinead Kenny, Tim Edwards, Paul Tate and the Ensemble
Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Louise Young, Megan Dabbs and Madeleine Doody
Robbie Scotcher and Sinead Kenny
Paul Tate, Sinead Kenny and the Ensemble
Emily Harrigan, Robbie Scotcher, Tim Edwards and Louise Young