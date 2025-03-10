Photos: Dance Stars Take Center Stage At MOVE IT 2025: A 20-Year Celebration Of Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, MOVE IT, the world’s largest dance event, marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration at London’s ExCeL Centre. The event was filled with dynamic performances, engaging classes, exclusive meet-and-greets, and much more for dance enthusiasts of all kinds.

Headlining the event, Diversity, the Britain’s Got Talent and BAFTA-winning group, delivered a show-stopping ten-minute performance. Joined by members of their Diversity Studio, the crew showcased their signature blend of sharp choreography, gravity-defying stunts, and high-energy moves. Their performance, set to hits from Busta Rhymes, Rihanna, and others, closed Saturday’s festivities with a bang, enhanced by stunning projections and mesmerizing lighting effects.

Among the star-studded guests were Love Island’s Molly Marsh, who delighted fans with meet-and-greets, introduced top performers on the Main Stage, and recorded a special episode of the MOVE IT podcast, where she discussed her career and upcoming music plans and West End star Layton Williams. Recently nominated for an Olivier Award for his role in Titanique, Layton taught two sold-out workshops and posed for photos with fans in-between performing in the hit show at the Criterion Theatre.

Since 2005, MOVE IT has been a cornerstone event for the dance and performing arts community, offering opportunities for dancers of all levels and ages. Attracting over 400,000 participants throughout its history, with 33,000 attendees in 2024 alone, the event has something for everyone—from hobbyists to professionals. Featuring over 140 exhibitors, 270 dance classes, four stages, and more, MOVE IT continues to celebrate the art of dance while showcasing some of the biggest names in the industry, including Strictly Come Dancing stars Neil and Katya Jones, Darcey Bussell, Company Wayne McGregor, and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Next year's event dates have already been announced as 20-22 March, for more go to https://www.moveitdance.co.uk/.

Photo Credit: Kasitzjay/Fiona Whyte

Layton Williams

Members of Diversity

Members of Diversity including Ashely Banjo

Members of Diversity including Ashely Banjo

Members of Diversity

Members of Diversity including Perri Kiely

Members of Diversity

Molly Marsh

Perri Kiely

Comments