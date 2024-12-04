Photos: DIARY OF A TAP DANCER In Rehearsal At American Repertory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trailblazing tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel and longtime collaborator director Torya Beard (Chasing Magic, Funny Girl) return to A.R.T. this holiday season to share the joyful, resilient, and liberating spirit of tap in Diary of a Tap Dancer. Look inside rehearsal in new photos.

The electric new play weaves together dance, narrative, and song to reveal the power of reclaiming language, culture, and one’s own identity. This world-premiere production traces Ayodele’s life from her roots in The Bronx and Puerto Rico, while celebrating the extraordinary and often-overlooked women tap dancers who paved the way.

The cast includes Ayodele Casel, Naomi Funaki, Afra Hines, Quynn L. Johnson, Funmi Sofola, Liberty Styles, Annaliese Wilbur, and Ki'Leigh Williams.

Erin McCoy is the production stage manager. Eloia Peterson is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Jason Thinger, CSA.

Casel (Writer and Choreographer) and Beard (Director) are joined on the creative team by Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Tatiana Kahvegian (Scenic Design), Camilla Dely (Costume Design), Tony Award-nominated Brandon Stirling Baker (Lighting Design), Sharath Patel (Sound Design), Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Katherine Freer (Projection Designer), Earon Chew Nealey (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer), Tony and Drama Desk Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Susan Hilferty (Design Dramaturg and Artistic Advisor), Carlos Cippelletti (Composer, Pianist), Ethan Pakchar (Composer), and Jesse Alick (Dramaturg).

Yasmine Lee is the associate director and Nick Wilders is the music director. Matthew Buttrey is the associate scenic designer, Amanda Roberge is the associate costume designer, Jessica Creager is the associate lighting designer, and Joshua Nguyen is the associate sound designer.

Learn more at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Diary.

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall



The Cast of Diary of a Tap Dancer

The Cast of Diary of a Tap Dancer

The Cast of Diary of a Tap Dancer

Ki'Leigh Williams and Quynn L. Johnson

The Cast of Diary of a Tap Dancer

Keisel Jiménez Leyva, Raul Reyes Bueno, Carlos Cippelletti, and Nick Wilders

Quynn L. Johnson, Ayodele Casel, Liberty Styles, and Ki'Leigh Williams

The Cast of Diary of a Tap Dancer

Carlos Cippelletti and Naomi Funaki

Liberty Styles and Torya Beard

Ayodele Casel

